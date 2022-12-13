Rival Libya PM calls for US to release Lockerbie accused

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rival Libya PM calls for US to release Lockerbie accused

By Press Association
December 13 2022, 9.27pm
Fathi Bashagha, one of Libya’s rival prime ministers, called for the release of the former Libyan intelligence officer accused of making the bomb that downed Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie in 1988 (Yousef Murad/AP/PA)
Fathi Bashagha, one of Libya's rival prime ministers, called for the release of the former Libyan intelligence officer accused of making the bomb that downed Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie in 1988 (Yousef Murad/AP/PA)

One of Libya’s rival prime ministers has called for the release of the former Libyan intelligence officer accused of making the bomb that downed Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie in 1988 after he surfaced in US custody earlier this week.

American authorities said Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimihad been arrested and would face trial in the United States. On Monday, he appeared in a Washington, DC, federal court, where he was charged with an act of international terrorism.

“My question directed to the American administration is how…he reached Washington,” Fathi Bashagha, one of Libya’s rival prime ministers, told a local Libyan television channel as he was leaving a meeting of the country’s East-based parliament.

“What we think is that he was kidnapped. Of course, this is outside the legal, judicial and legitimacy framework, and this is something I reject and do not recognise. At all.”

Torn by civil war since 2011, Libya is divided between two rival governments, each backed by international patrons and numerous armed militias on the ground.

One is based in Tripoli, and the other, headed by Mr Bashagha, is based in Sirte with a parliament in the eastern city of Tobruk. In western Libya, militia groups have amassed great wealth and power from kidnappings and their involvement in the country’s lucrative human trafficking trade.

Mr Bashagha’s comments seemed to suggest that his rival’s government, that of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, was somehow complicit in the operation to extract Mas’ud.

Mas’ud’s extradition is a milestone in the decades-old investigation into the attack that killed 259 people in the air and 11 on the ground.

American authorities in December 2020 announced charges against Mas’ud, who was in Libyan custody at the time. Though he is the third Libyan intelligence official charged in the US in connection with the attack, he is the first to appear in an American courtroom for prosecution.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The wrecked nose section of the Pan-Am Boeing 747 in a field at Lockerbie, near Dumfries, after the plane, which had been flying from Frankfurt to New York, was blown apart by a terrorist bomb (PA)

The New York-bound Pan Am flight exploded over Lockerbie less than an hour after take-off from London on December 21, 1988. Citizens from 21 countries were killed. Among the 190 Americans on board were 35 Syracuse University students flying home for Christmas.

American authorities in December 2020 announced charges against Mas’ud, who was in Libyan custody at the time.

A breakthrough in the Justice Department’s investigation came when US officials in 2017 received a copy of an interview that Mas’ud, a longtime explosives expert for Libya’s intelligence service, had given to Libyan law enforcement in 2012 after being taken into custody following the collapse of the government of the country’s leader, Colonel Moammar Gaddafi.

In that interview, US officials said, Mas’ud admitted building the bomb in the Pan Am attack and working with two other conspirators to carry out the plan. He also said the operation was ordered by Libyan intelligence and that Gaddafi thanked him and other members of the team after the attack, according to an FBI affidavit.

US officials did not say how Mas’ud came to be taken into US custody, but late last month local Libyan media reported that Mas’ud had been kidnapped by armed men on November 16 from his residence in Tripoli. That reporting cited a family statement that accused Tripoli authorities of being silent on the abduction.

It remains unclear under what circumstances Mas’ud was released from prison since the 2020 announcement.

