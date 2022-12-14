Met chief ‘would love to ignore’ protestors who disrupt motorways

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Met chief ‘would love to ignore’ protestors who disrupt motorways

By Press Association
December 14 2022, 12.41pm
Traffic halted on the M25 by a Just Stop Oil protest (Just Stop Oil/PA)
Traffic halted on the M25 by a Just Stop Oil protest (Just Stop Oil/PA)

Britain’s most senior police officer has said he would “love” to be able to ignore protestors who bring traffic to a halt by locking themselves to motorway gantries.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said he was deeply concerned about the impact on policing in London of having to deal with the disruption caused by the recent Just Stop Oil protests.

However, giving evidence to the Commons Home Affairs Committee, Sir Mark said the Highways Agency, now known as National Highways, had advised police that protestors who locked themselves on gantries over the M25 represented a safety hazard to motorists and should be removed before the road was reopened.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Asked why they could not just leave them there and allow the traffic to continue, Sir Mark said: “I am completely up for that.

“The Highways Agency feel there is a safety risk. They are concerned, I think, probably more about drivers being distracted than they are about the individuals.

“I would love to ignore all these characters but it is not always possible.”

Sir Mark confirmed that 12,000 officers had been involved in policing the Just Stop Oil protests in the course of October and November.

“It is deeply concerning to me that that 12,000 officer shifts that weren’t policing London’s communities because they were dealing with protestors in the centre of London or on the M25 or wherever,” he said.

Traffic on the M25 was brought to a halt on several occasions while other routes were also closed by protestors gluing themselves to the road.

Sir Mark said the law was currently unclear when it came to the action police could take to deal with disruptive protests.

“The balance between what is lawful and reasonable and what is not is very, very unclear,” he said.

“Parliament has left a very grey space about was is lawful and what is unreasonable disruption and are expecting police to work out a line in the middle of it.

“Things get blown around politically depending on who’s protesting, and what the issue is depends on who’s saying the police were too soft and who’s saying the police were too hard on the same incident. That’s the difficult context we are working in.”

He said the police had become much quicker in removing protestors but their legal advice was that they should not physically tear off protestors who glue their hands to road, which he said police in France do.

“Our advice is that we need to use solvent removers for the glue on the basis that reduces the harm done to (protesters). I’ll always go and reflect on it,” he said.

“The law is about using minimal force. If there is a way within a few minutes to remove somebody without causing significant harm to their hands then we are expected to do that.”

