‘Major Mick’ keeps Tintanic afloat through the winter cold in charity challenge

By Press Association
December 14 2022, 3.37pm
Michael Stanley, known as ‘Major Mick’ completes his Tintanic rowing charity challenge at Chichester Yacht Club (PA)
Michael Stanley, known as 'Major Mick' completes his Tintanic rowing charity challenge at Chichester Yacht Club (PA)

A retired Army major has braved the winter cold to complete a charity challenge in his handmade Tintanic boat.

Michael Stanley, known as “Major Mick”, has rowed more than 125 miles and collected nearly £12,000 during his eight-month fundraiser for charity Children on the Edge which supports children from war-torn Ukraine.

The 82-year-old, who served 35 years in the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards, completed the challenge wearing a Union Jack suit and towing a Father Christmas in a ‘Mini Tintanic’ tender.

Mr Stanley previously completed 100 miles rowing at 2mph twice a week along the Chichester Canal in December 2020 in his previous version of the boat made of corrugated iron.

Michael Stanley charity row
Retired Army major Michael Stanley has rowed more than 125 miles and collected nearly £12,000 (Ben Mitchell/PA)

He sold that boat for charity and built an improved version, the Tintanic II, which he has sailed at locations across the region including crossing the Solent from Hurst Castle, Hampshire to Colwell Bay on the Isle of Wight in July.

For this challenge he has rowed on the Beaulieu, Arun, Medina and Hamble rivers. Previously he has taken the Tintanic for rows as far away as Scotland.

During his fundraising this year, he has also met King Charles at the Big Jubilee Lunch as well as former prime minister Boris Johnson after being invited to Downing Street.

Mr Stanley, from Chichester, West Sussex, told the PA news agency: “It’s been wonderful fun, it’s been much more than just about raising money, it’s been about meeting people and talking to people.

“It’s the kind of thing that only mad old Englishmen would do.

“It’s all gone to plan, the boat is wanting a bit of TLC and it leaks a bit now so I will need to put it in the garden and fill it up with a hose to see where the leak is.

“I will be back next year, it’s become a bit of a disease for me, I will have to think of some nice places to go to next year.”

He added: “My aim was to do 100 miles and I’ve done 125, my target was £5,000 and I am just short of £12,000 so I am quite satisfied I have done the distance and over the three years I’ve raised £75,000.

Michael Stanley charity row
Michael Stanley during an earlier challenge (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“I’ve crossed the Solent, met Prince Charles, or King Charles as he is now, and I met the prime minister.”

Mr Stanley completed his challenge by rowing from Itchenor to Chichester Yacht Club at Birdham.

When asked if the cold put him off, he said: “Good heavens no, I am happy in all weathers, I have an umbrella so I’m happy in the rain and I’m happy in the cold.

“Don’t let the buggers get you down, that’s what I say.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented