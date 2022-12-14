Bulgarian parliament rejects proposed government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bulgarian parliament rejects proposed government

By Press Association
December 14 2022, 4.39pm
Prime Minister-designate Nikolay Gabrovski speaks during the National Assembly session’s vote for the new government, at the Bulgarian Parliament, in Sofia. Bulgaria’s parliament on Wednesday failed to elect a government proposed by the center-right GERB party to resolve the years-long political impasse (Valentina Petrova/AP/PA)
Prime Minister-designate Nikolay Gabrovski speaks during the National Assembly session's vote for the new government, at the Bulgarian Parliament, in Sofia. Bulgaria's parliament on Wednesday failed to elect a government proposed by the center-right GERB party to resolve the years-long political impasse (Valentina Petrova/AP/PA)

Bulgaria’s parliament failed on Wednesday to elect a government proposed by the centre-right GERB party to resolve a political impasse that has gripped the European Union’s poorest member country.

Prime Minister-designate Nikolay Gabrovski, 51, a renowned neurosurgeon who had proposed a technocratic Cabinet, failed to secure a majority in the 240-seat National Assembly, where only 113 legislators voted for his proposed government and 125 rejected it.

The GERB party won Bulgaria’s October election but has only 67 members in parliament. Party leader Boyko Borissov, who led three governments as prime minister between 2009 and early 2021, lost much of his public support because of allegations of corruption and links to oligarchs that sparked protests.

By the time of the last regularly scheduled election in April 2021, the polarisation between parties comfortable with the status quo and those favouring reforms made it almost impossible to form a government.

Bulgaria Government
Bulgaria’s parliament members vote on Prime Minister-designate Nikolay Gabrovski’s proposed Cabinet at the Bulgarian Parliament, in Sofia, Bulgaria (Valentina Petrova/AP/PA)

The president appointed several caretaker governments to serve in the meantime. A regular coalition finally emerged from snap elections and held office from December 2021 until June.

Analysts had said the only chance for Mr Borissov’s party to lead another government after the October election was naming a non-partisan candidate for prime minister to show its flexibility and readiness for dialogue. GERB’s lack of allies in parliament doomed the attempt to put Mr Gabrovski in office.

According to the Bulgarian Constitution, the country’s president must hand the mandate to the second-largest group in parliament, the We Continue the Change party led by former Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, and if it also fails, to a third party.

If all three mandates are returned unsuccessfully, the president would call another snap vote, which would be the fifth general election in two years.

Experts fear the enduring political stalemate could jeopardise the utilisation of EU funds under the country’s national recovery and resilience plan, as well as the Balkan country’s planned accession to the eurozone on January 1, 2024.

In 2020 massive street protests were staged across Bulgaria with thousands of people demanding an end to corruption, no political interference in the media, and an effective reform of the judiciary.

Government attempts to stop the protests with violence fuelled additional anger.

The failure to set up a new government also threatens to delay the adoption of the state budget for next year and delay measures against the rising inflation.

The failure to set up a new government also threatens to delay the adoption of the state budget for next year and delay measures against the rising inflation.

