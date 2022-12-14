Already fragile health service ‘will inevitably be impaired by nurses’ strike’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Already fragile health service ‘will inevitably be impaired by nurses’ strike’

By Press Association
December 14 2022, 5.15pm
Health workers from Unison taking part in strike action on Monday, ahead of a strike by the Royal College of Nursing on Thursday, over pay and conditions (PA)
Health workers from Unison taking part in strike action on Monday, ahead of a strike by the Royal College of Nursing on Thursday, over pay and conditions (PA)

Already fragile health services will “inevitably be impaired” as nurses take part in strike action, Northern Ireland’s Department of Health has said.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) from the region will take part in strikes along with colleagues in England and Wales on Thursday.

A second date is planned for next Tuesday in the industrial action over pay and conditions.

A number of areas, including emergency departments, will be exempt from the RCN walk out.

The Western Health Trust has indicated that 587 outpatient appointments have been postponed, and eight inpatient and day-case procedures have been cancelled across its hospitals, as well as treatment rooms closed at 11 GP practices and reduced community nursing services.

Unison 24 hour strikes in Belfast
Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill (left) and party colleague Colin Gildernew (right) speak with Emma Jane Cullen, Unison rep (second left) and Loughlinn Duffy, Nipsa rep (second right) on the picket line outside South Tyrone Hospital, Dungannon on Monday (Liam McBurney/PA)

It comes after health workers from three of Northern Ireland’s largest trade unions, Unison, Nipsa and GMB, took part in a 24-hour strike on Monday in the fight for better pay and conditions.

In a statement on the eve of the RCN strike, the Department of Health said it “fully understands the frustration and deep concern of staff across health and social care, who have worked in extremely challenging circumstances over the last three years and continue to do so”. 

The department said intensive work is ongoing to mitigate the impact on patients where possible.

“There has been constructive partnership working between the RCN and the Chief Nursing Officer and HSC Trust Directors of Nursing on patient safety issues, including derogations from strike action to maintain critical services,” they said.

“However, as the department has previously stated, already fragile services will inevitably be further impaired by industrial action.”

The department voiced “particular concern” at the cumulative impact of repeated strike days, at a time when it described the health service as “facing what many regard as the most challenging winter in its history”.

“The industrial dispute is a national dispute which is only resolvable at national level. Northern Ireland has a policy of pay parity with England for nurses and other HSC workers covered by the Agenda for Change framework,” they said.

“The Department of Health remains extremely concerned at the scale of the current pressures on health and social care services – and the impact this is having on patients, service users, carers and staff.

“The challenges being faced here are mirrored in neighbouring jurisdictions.

“It is the reality that there are no quick or simple solutions.”

The department also described a serious mismatch between the demand for care and the current capacity of the system to meet it.

“That can only be fixed by sustained and long-term action to secure greater capacity,” it said.

The Western Health Trust has outlined some numbers around cancelled appointments.

It said 587 outpatients appointments and eight have been postponed across Altnagelvin Hospital, Omagh Treatment Centre and the South West Acute Hospital, while eight planned in patient and day case procedures at the same centres have been cancelled.

Eleven Trust managed GP practice treatment rooms ill be closed, and a reduced service is anticipated in community nursing.

The trust said it is in the process of making contact with patients.

The South Eastern Health Trust said it has contingency plans in place, but warned that “significant disruption is anticipated” across all services.

“The trust will provide regular updates about the services which will be affected on our website and social media channels,” it said.

“The trust is working closely with the Royal College of Nursing in order to protect critical care.

“We apologise if any patients’ appointments have to be postponed. We will try and reschedule them as soon as possible.

“Patients should attend for scheduled appointments unless they have been contacted by the trust.”

