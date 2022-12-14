Peru’s new government gives military new power amid protests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peru’s new government gives military new power amid protests

By Press Association
December 14 2022, 6.03pm
Supporters of ousted Peruvian President Pedro Castillo protest against his detention in Arequipa, Peru (Fredy Salcedo/AP/PA)
Supporters of ousted Peruvian President Pedro Castillo protest against his detention in Arequipa, Peru (Fredy Salcedo/AP/PA)

Peru’s new government declared a 30-day national emergency on Wednesday amid violent protests following the ousting of President Pedro Castillo, suspending the rights of people to gather and move freely across the Andean nation.

“The National Police with the support of the Armed Forces will ensure the control throughout the national territory of personal property and, above all, strategic infrastructure and the safety and well-being of all Peruvians,” Defense Minister Luis Otarola Penaranda announced.

Mr Otarola said the declaration “means the suspension of the rights of assembly… freedom of movement.” He said the government has not determined whether a curfew will be imposed.

Peru’s new president, Dina Boluarte, pleaded for calm as demonstrations continue against her and the Congress that ousted her predecessor.

Answering demands for immediate elections, she suggested they could be held a year from now, four months before her earlier proposal.

“Peru cannot overflow with blood,” Ms Boluarte said as she floated the possibility of scheduling general elections for December 2023 to reporters, just before a hearing to determine whether Mr Castillo will remain jailed for 18 months while authorities build a rebellion case against him.

The judge then postponed the hearing because Mr Castillo refused to participate.

Peru Political Crisis
Police approach supporters of Pedro Castillo in Arequipa, Peru (Fredy Salcedo/AP/PA)

“The only thing I can tell you sisters and brothers (is) to keep calm,” Ms Boluarte said. “We have already lived through this experience in the 80s and 90s, and I believe that we do not want to return to that painful history.”

The remarks of Mr Castillo’s running mate, installed by Congress just a week ago to replace him, recalled the ruinous years between 1980 and 2000 when the Shining Path insurgency presided over numerous car bombings and assassinations.

The group was blamed for more than half of the nearly 70,000 estimated deaths and disappearances caused by various rebel groups and a brutal government counterinsurgency response.

Protesters have blocked streets in Peru’s capital and many rural communities, demanding Mr Castillo’s freedom, Ms Boluarte’s resignation and the immediate scheduling of general elections to pick a new president and replace all members of Congress.

Peru Political Crisis
Soldiers stand guard after clearing a roadblock to the airport, created by supporters of ousted president Pedro Castillo in Arequipa, Peru (Jose Sotomayor/AP/PA)

At least six people have died, all in the same kind of impoverished communities whose voters propelled the rural teachers’ union leader to victory last year after he promised a populist approach to governing.

Mr Castillo was ousted by politicians on December 7 when he sought to dissolve Congress ahead of their third attempt to impeach him.

His vehicle was intercepted as he travelled through Lima’s streets with his security detail. Prosecutors accused him of trying to seek political asylum at Mexico’s embassy.

In a handwritten letter shared on Wednesday with The Associated Press by his associate Mauro Gonzales, Mr Castillo asked the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights to intercede for his “rights and the rights of my Peruvian brothers who cry out for justice”.

