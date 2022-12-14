Strep A – five times more penicillin prescribed compared with three weeks ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Strep A – five times more penicillin prescribed compared with three weeks ago

By Press Association
December 14 2022, 8.54pm
Five times more prescriptions for penicillin are being dished out compared with three weeks ago amid the strep A outbreak (Alamy/PA)
Five times more prescriptions for penicillin are being dished out compared with three weeks ago amid the strep A outbreak (Alamy/PA)

Five times more prescriptions for penicillin are being dished out compared with three weeks ago amid the strep A outbreak, experts have said.

They stressed that there are “plenty” of antibiotics in the country but said some forms of antibiotics could be put on a “shortage protocol” to allow pharmacists to give worried parents alternatives instead of forcing them to traipse to various pharmacies or return to the GP to ask for a new prescription.

Meanwhile the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is doing a “deep dive” into severe cases which have resulted in death.

Early data suggests around a third of children may have also had another respiratory virus at the time they were infected with strep A which prompted one expert to encourage parents to take up the offer of the flu vaccine for their child.

Speaking at webinar for clinicians on Strep A, hosted by the Royal Society of Medicine, Professor Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UKHSA, said: “We’re doing a deep dive into those (cases) that have been more severely unwell at the moment.

“We do know that, for example, that about a third of the invasive cases have added another respiratory virus detected at the same time.

“So that gives us a clue that perhaps the co-infection with respiratory viruses means the bacteria are more likely to go into the lungs … but really that’s speculation at the moment.”

Dr Elizabeth Whittaker, senior clinical lecturer in paediatric infectious diseases at Imperial College London, said that flu is “quite strongly associated with group A strep” adding: “So it’s important to support as many children and adults as possible to get their flu vaccine as we head into winter.”

On antibiotics, Dr Hopkins added: “We went into this having plenty of antibiotics. I’ve been told in the last few days that we’re using five times more penicillin than we were using three weeks ago.

“And clearly our supplies and stocks won’t last that long if we keep using that volume.

“We always have a few weeks of stock and in reserve but not months and so getting more stock out is critical.

“And of course anywhere there’s high supply and demand – you’ll know this from your toilet rolls in your local supermarkets times in the past – that it may run out of stock, but there’s more in the warehouses.”

Adam Finn, professor of paediatrics at the University of Bristol, said: “There is an abundance of antibiotics that one can use in addition to treat this particular infection.

“So there’s absolutely zero risk that seriously ill children will be in a position where they can’t be treated. That’s just not going to happen.”

Asked if pharmacists could provide alternatives if they didn’t have the antibiotic prescribed in stock, Prof Hopkins added: “That requires what I think is called a severe shortage protocol to be introduced and I believe they’re on the way if they’re not there already, to allow people to use different formulations of the same.

“And we’ll continue to review that at a national level, working with the Department of Health, to define what are the antibiotics pharmacists can prescribe as an alternative if they’ve not got any stock.

“Advice for GPs out there is that you can crush the penicillin tablets and they can be taken really easily. With a little bit of jelly or with a bit of food.”

She added that there are “much more tablets available” than the liquid form of the drug which is more commonly prescribed for children.

Dr Whittaker said that peanut butter, chocolate spread or honey were a good alternative to mix crushed tablets in.

Experts also urged parents to be vigilant for signs of deterioration among children.

Dr Whittaker added: “This is about the recognition of the unwell child regardless of whether this is caused by a group A strep, or meningococcal, or any of the other things that can make the child severely unwell.

“It’s making sure the messaging about when to really worry is clear, and that people know how to access support.

“And so it’s breathing fast, tachycardic (a fast heart rate), lethargic etc, that’s when people need to seek medical attention.”

She added: “I think it’s probably the most important thing that healthcare professionals who have seen children at the moment are doing is to say to parents ‘while they’re fine at the moment, they can get sick very quickly and please come back if they deteriorate’.

“Slightly the worry about giving antibiotics very easily is that parents will then think that that’s all going to be OK, we have to make sure that they understand that they can still get sick on antibiotics and to come back if they’re worried.”

Prof Finn added: “Helping (parents) recognise that if things do deteriorate, they need to come back, is almost certainly the key to try to avoid these cases where we see these deaths.”

Asked about Christmas interactions with older relatives, Prof Hopkins added: “If you’ve got a sick child, be careful around Granny. I think that’s normal for any infectious disease rather than worrying particularly about which one it is.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented