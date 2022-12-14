Crisis in cancer care needs same focus as search for Covid jab, experts warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Crisis in cancer care needs same focus as search for Covid jab, experts warn

By Press Association
December 14 2022, 11.32pm
Experts have warned the crisis in NHS cancer care is at a ‘watershed moment’ and must be tackled with the same urgency as the search for a Covid vaccine (PA)
Experts have warned the crisis in NHS cancer care is at a ‘watershed moment’ and must be tackled with the same urgency as the search for a Covid vaccine (PA)

The crisis in NHS cancer care is at a “watershed moment” and must be tackled with the same urgency as the search for a Covid vaccine, experts have said.

Writing in the Lancet Oncology journal, clinicians from Imperial College London, the Institute of Cancer Policy at King’s College, Radiotherapy UK, and Check4Cancer said delays to treating cancer patients must be tackled now, adding: “The UK public and the NHS should not tolerate the normalisation of delayed cancer care.”

The team pointed to a “survival gap” compared with many other countries, adding: “Although all NHS backlogs are important, the cancer backlog is the most time-sensitive and the most deadly.

“The NHS and frontline staff need the same urgency and leadership, combined with the authority to work through obstructive bureaucracy, that was given to the Covid-19 Vaccine Taskforce.”

Latest NHS figures show a decline in the number of people starting their first cancer treatment within two months.

Only 60.3% of the 14,425 cancer patients urgently referred by their GP in October had waited less than than two months by the time they started treatment.

This was the second-lowest percentage on record and below the 85% target.

The medics said that when it comes to curing cancer, a four-week delay in treatment “increases mortality by between 6% and 13% for solid cancers, with further increases if the delay is longer”.

They added: “The complex cancer pathways were fragile and failing in the UK before their breakdown during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The 2021 Joint All-Party Parliamentary Group Cancer Summit Report highlighted multiple causes for their failure, including a deteriorating workforce crisis, a lack of short-term and long-term planning to address the workforce shortage, insufficient diagnostic (radiology and pathology) and treatment capacity, and an outdated information technology infrastructure.”

The team argued that introducing more targets could distort priorities and “so many targets have been missed that targets become a less meaningful tool for change”.

A new NHS workforce plan should “lead to major improvements in cancer care” but “short-term action is needed to save lives now”.

Cancer treatment
The experts warned that delays to accessing treatment can increase the risk of death (Alamy/PA)

They added: “To immediately improve cancer survival, the UK needs to deliver cancer treatment within the recommended timeframe.

“No research breakthroughs are needed, just an effective, efficient pathway to diagnose and treat patients with cancer.”

To achieve this, the NHS must retain current staff and “give them the tools and support they need to do their jobs”.

The authors said: “Inefficient practices have emerged: secretarial support suspended so consultants are less productive than they should be, obsolete IT slowing everyday work, workflow tools not being purchased, and antiquated equipment, such as radiotherapy machines, so out of date they take twice as long as modern machines to treat patients less well than is possible.”

The team said there needs to be major investment in radiotherapy, which is in danger of collapse, despite the fact that it is needed by at least 53% of UK patients with cancer. It is involved in 40% of cancer cures.

Oncologist and founder of the #CatchUpWithCancer campaign Professor Pat Price, one of the authors, said: “This is a watershed moment for UK cancer services – the biggest cancer crisis ever – we can’t accept the normalisation of record-breaking cancer treatment waiting times.”

Patient undergoes radiotherapy
The NHS said 780,000 people in England have started treatment for cancer since March 2020 (Alamy/PA)

Cancer Research UK’s chief executive, Michelle Mitchell, said: “UK cancer survival lags behind other similar countries and some cancer waiting times targets have not been met since at least 2015.

“It’s frustrating to see, month after month, yet more unacceptable figures – because behind this data are real people who deserve better.

“Long delays can cause anxiety and distress for those who are waiting for tests and treatment. And early diagnosis of cancer can mean the difference between treatment working or not.

“NHS staff are working harder than ever to diagnose and treat the record number of people being referred, but demand has outstripped capacity and chronic workforce shortages are threatening the recovery of cancer services.”

An NHS spokesman said: “While fewer people came forward during the early months of the pandemic, over 780,000 people in England have started treatment for cancer since March 2020 – 94% within a month – and over 250,000 had radiotherapy as a subsequent treatment, while record numbers of people are getting checked thanks to our biggest ever national cancer awareness campaign and record numbers of GP appointments.

“The NHS is investing billions to expand diagnostic and treatment services to meet increased demand, as well as rolling out new initiatives including straight to test services, cancer symptom hotlines and mobile lung scanning trucks, which have already diagnosed over a thousand cancers earlier when they are easier to treat.”

Labour’s shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said: “Thousands of cancer patients are waiting longer than is safe, with seriously worrying consequences for their chances of survival and their peace of mind while they wait.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented