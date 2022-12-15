Bug splat survey shows ‘potentially catastrophic declines’ in insect numbers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bug splat survey shows ‘potentially catastrophic declines’ in insect numbers

By Press Association
December 15 2022, 12.03am
The situation had worsened since last year, experts said (Nigel Jones/PA)
The situation had worsened since last year, experts said (Nigel Jones/PA)

A project asking people to count squashed bugs on their car number plates suggests flying insects have declined by nearly two-thirds in less than 20 years.

The citizen science Bugs Matter survey, led by conservation charities Kent Wildlife Trust and Buglife, found a 64% decline in insect numbers splatted on vehicle number plates between 2004 and 2022 across the UK.

The situation had worsened even since last year, when the survey recorded a nearly 59% drop in numbers since 2004.

Splatometer used for counting bug splats on a car number plate (Buglife/PA)
A splatometer on a car number plate (Buglife/PA)

Experts said it was not clear what proportion of the five percentage point drop between 2021 and 2022 was due to long-term trends or the result of record summer temperatures, but suggested climate change had a role in both issues.

The conservation groups said insects provided essential services, underpinning food chains, pollinating most of the world’s crops and providing natural pest control and that without them, the ability of humans to survive on Earth would be under threat.

They are in decline due to loss and damage of habitats, climate change, pollution of rivers and streams, pesticide use, and development – with growing evidence these have caused significant drops in insect numbers in the UK and worldwide, the conservationists warned.

The now-annual survey asked members of the public to record the number of flying insects squashed on their number plate, and compared it to data from an RSPB analysis in 2004 which used the same methods.

Before making an essential journey in their vehicle, drivers cleaned their number plate, recorded the route on their mobile phone, and afterwards counted the insects squashed on it using a “splatometer grid” supplied as part of the survey.

They then submitted a photo and count details via the Bugs Matter app and the data was converted into “splats per mile” to make it comparable between journeys.

The data gathered from the scheme revealed ongoing declines in insect splats in England, with a 68% reduction compared to 2004, seven percentage points worse than the 61% fall in 2021.

Wales saw a 75% decrease in bug splat numbers this summer, significantly worse than 2021’s 55% fall, compared to 2004 figures.

But Scotland saw something of a reversal in the trend, with a 40% decrease when compared to 2004, better than the figures for 2021 where there was a 49% fall on 2004 numbers.

The findings were released as ministers gather in Montreal for the UN Cop15 nature summit, aimed at agreeing a deal to halt and reverse wildlife and habitat losses by 2030.

Andrew Whitehouse, head of operations at Buglife, said: “For the second year running, Bugs Matter has shown potentially catastrophic declines in the abundance of flying insects.

“Urgent action is required to address the loss of the diversity and abundance of insect life.

“We will look to our leaders at Cop15 for decisive action to restore nature at scale – both for wildlife, and for the health and well-being of future generations.”

Evan Bowen-Jones, chief executive at Kent Wildlife Trust, said: “Thanks to citizen scientists across the country, we are building a better picture of the health of our insect populations and already we are seeing some concerning patterns in the data.

“However, we need more citizen scientists to take part in the Bugs Matter survey next year and into the future, to understand whether we are seeing actual long-term trends or the impact of the extreme temperatures we faced in 2022.

“Thank you to everyone who took part in this year’s survey. We hope even more citizen scientists will contribute to this valuable dataset in the 2023 survey period and beyond.”

The conservationists say ways to help insects include putting away pesticides, being less tidy in the garden to provide more habitat for them, use alternatives to peat to slow climate change and take steps to cut your carbon footprint.

The 2023 survey will begin on June 1 next year, and people can download the free app now to sign up.

