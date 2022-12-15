More than 1,100 children charged with vehicle theft in three years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 1,100 children were charged with stealing a vehicle in the past three years, official figures show.

Ministry of Justice (MoJ) data obtained by insurer Direct Line revealed that 1,156 people aged under 18 were charged with vehicle theft between 2019 and 2021 in England and Wales.

The is an average of more than one per day.

Rachel Armitage, professor of criminology at the University of Huddersfield, warned that stealing cars is often a “gateway crime” for young people who go on to commit more serious offences such as burglary.

The majority of children charged with vehicle theft in the past three years were aged at least 15.

But 10% were 13 or 14-years-old, and seven were aged 11 or 12.

South Yorkshire Police revealed that children as young as 10 have been arrested for car theft in each year between 2019 and 2021.

Professor Armitage said: “Many prolific car thieves start committing vehicle crime at a young age, often in their early teens.

“Unfortunately, car crime can often be a gateway crime to more serious offences.

“Offending can sadly be driven by older family members, or to fund an illegal drug habit, so it is important we also consider how vulnerable children can be supported to help prevent them engaging in criminal activity in the first place.”

Direct Line head of motor insurance Lorraine Price said: “More than one car theft each day is committed by a child or teenager, which is a sad reflection of our society.

“Having your car stolen can be incredibly distressing and cause significant inconvenience for the victim.

“While car owners shouldn’t have to take additional precautions to protect their vehicles, they can reduce the risk of being targeted.”

Direct Line advises that motorists take steps such as having a tracker fitter, keeping their car tidy, not leaving keys visible and installing a bollard to block their drive.