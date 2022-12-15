Firms, farmers and charities call for ‘decisive action’ on agriculture payments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Firms, farmers and charities call for ‘decisive action’ on agriculture payments

By Press Association
December 15 2022, 12.04am
The Elms payments cover England and will replace the EU regime for agriculture where subsidies were mostly on the basis of the amount of land farmed (Emily Beament/PA)
The Elms payments cover England and will replace the EU regime for agriculture where subsidies were mostly on the basis of the amount of land farmed (Emily Beament/PA)

Supermarkets, banks, farmers and nature groups have called for more ambition and “bold, decisive action” on new wildlife friendly agriculture subsidies.

In a joint statement, organisations ranging from Tesco to WWF warned that farmers and land managers urgently needed “vision, clarity and detail” on the roll out of the new environmental land management scheme (Elms).

The Elms payments, which cover England, will replace the EU regime for agriculture where subsidies were mostly on the basis of the amount of land farmed, with a system paying farmers for “public goods” such as clean water, wildlife habitat, healthy soils and access to the countryside.

Alongside payments for sustainable farming practices such as managing soils, Elms is designed to pay for “local nature recovery” habitat creation on farms, and “landscape recovery” projects to restore nature at a large scale, including rewilding schemes.

But a review of the scheme during Liz Truss’s brief premiership prompted concerns that it was being watered down, and delays to unveiling payments for elements of the scheme – even as cash under the old regime has reduced – has worried farmers also facing high prices for fuel and fertiliser.

The statement has been signed by Aldi, Lidl, M&S, Co-op, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and Tesco, banks including NatWest and HSBC, countryside and farming groups including the Country Land and Business Association (CLA), the Nature Friendly Farming Network and the Landworkers’ Alliance.

Other signatories include the RSPCA, Red Tractor, organic certification body Soil Association, Arla Foods, Ocado and a range of conservation and green organisations including the National Trust, Wildlife Trusts and the RSPB.

The statement, co-ordinated by WWF-UK, said the organisations were “united in support” of Elms.

“We are calling for the ambition and delivery of all parts of Elms to be raised to support farmers to work with nature, reduce their input costs, and adapt to a changing climate, all while providing healthy, affordable, high welfare and sustainable food,” it says.

“Now is the time for bold, decisive action, if we are to create a productive, regenerative and resilient food system into the future.”

It also said that the organisations were ready to work together, and unleash the potential of the private sector, “as long as a strong and secure policy signal from government is in place”.

The organisations warned that the UK’s legal commitments to tackle climate change and nature loss depended on the way land was used to produce food, and enhancing the Elms scheme was “the single largest act of leadership and support” the Government could give to the issue.

“Now is the time to move forward without delay, it urges”.

Kate Norgrove, executive director of advocacy and campaigns at WWF-UK, said:  “Currently, the only action we’re seeing on Elms is ongoing delays and tinkering with names.

“Defra need to move on from the upheaval and delays of recent months and deliver on their promise to farmers with the clarity, ambition and certainty they need.”

And as environment ministers met in Montreal to hammer out a new deal at the UN Cop15 meeting to halt and reverse declines in nature by 2030 to protect lives, health and economies, she said: “We urgently need world leaders to commit to a shift to nature friendly, low carbon farming.

“Not only will this help in our fight to restore nature, and tackle climate change, but will also make the farming sector more resilient  and underpin food security.”

A spokesperson for the Environment Department (Defra) said:  “We have already opened two of our three new Environmental Land Management schemes and are pressing ahead by fine-tuning and expanding them to make sure they help to deliver our ambitious outcomes on the environment and support a thriving food and farming sector.

“Food production and the environment must go hand in hand.”

They said thousands of farmers had signed up to the sustainable farming incentive (SFI), 22 large scale nature recovery projects have begun and there are set to be 32,000 countryside stewardship agreements – which support environmental work  –  live at the start of 2023, a 94% increase from 2020.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please

Editor's Picks

Most Commented