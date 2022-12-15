What the papers say – December 15 By Press Association December 15 2022, 3.50am What the papers say – December 15 (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The papers on Thursday are led by widespread strike action and the deaths of four asylum seekers after their dinghy sunk in the English Channel. The Daily Mirror and Daily Express share support for the country’s nurses as tens of thousands participate in the first national walkout of the NHS. Thursday's front page: We are with you https://t.co/yqCaPLGOnC pic.twitter.com/dBdbKdqH9p— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) December 14, 2022 Express: Give nurses a deal and stop this madness #NursesStrike #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/4zwt35wxKg— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) December 14, 2022 The Telegraph says hospital leaders have warned more damaging strikes could come in January. 🔴 The front page of today's Daily Telegraph:'Damage of nurses' strikes 'will get worse'''#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/3VU0IzhtVy— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 15, 2022 Foxes and rodents are taking advantage of the Royal Mail strikes, according to the Daily Star. Thursday's front page – 'Critters Enjoying Royal Mail Strike'#Tomorrowsfrontpagehttps://t.co/zlo4JiWt78 pic.twitter.com/G7UiKeS27Y— Daily Star (@dailystar) December 14, 2022 Meanwhile, The Times, The Sun and i report four people have died after a migrant boat capsized in the English Channel. Times: Four dead after migrant dinghy sinks in Channel #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/e82pwPdq5H— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) December 14, 2022 Tomorrow's front page: Four died in the freezing Channel after being charged £5,000 each by evil trafficking gangs https://t.co/6gZRqOICxS pic.twitter.com/tn8M6fadiD— The Sun (@TheSun) December 14, 2022 Thursday's front page: Please help us: desperate plea from sinking migrant boat#TomorrowsPapersTodayLatest from @joeduggan1 @mollyblackall: https://t.co/QvPsjhBwvR pic.twitter.com/cj4LLG8PFd— i newspaper (@theipaper) December 14, 2022 It comes as The Independent reports Home Secretary Suella Braverman is refusing to set up new safe and legal routes for asylum seekers. Independent digital front page: Braverman blocks newroutes to UK for refugees #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/1SuU9xrjqc— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) December 14, 2022 Elsewhere, The Guardian leads with a new report condemning police for “victim blaming” in rape cases. Guardian front page, Thursday 15 December 2022: Scathing report condemns police for ‘victim blaming’ in rape cases pic.twitter.com/x6bfcbVRtM— The Guardian (@guardian) December 14, 2022 Metro says Zara Aleena’s killer has been sentenced to life with a minimum 38 years in prison. Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰JUST ON HER WALK HOME🔴 Zara killer's savagery revealed as predator who should have been in jail gets 38 years #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/EiaIRVczHp— Metro (@MetroUK) December 14, 2022 And the Financial Times leads with the Federal Reserve raising interest rates by half a point. FT: Fed's half-point rate rise sets tone for slower squeeze on eve of BoE decision #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/kpZVhYREN4— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) December 14, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape 16 2 Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023 2 3 Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight 4 Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed 2 5 10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our… 6 New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife 7 Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation 8 Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250 2 9 Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning 10 Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff More from The Courier St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he… Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at… 3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat… 4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable… ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee 5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath 2 3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44… Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril Editor's Picks ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire 3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44 YEARS to bolster survival hopes KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril 5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed dead TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please ‘Desperately tragic’: Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023 Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire Most Commented 1 Dundee bypass 'consigned to history' as A90 plan takes shape 2 City planner questions decision to build another office block at Dundee Waterfront 3 Angus crematorium objectors bank on appeal hearing early in 2023 4 Broughty Ferry bus shelters destroyed by vandals again - just weeks after repairs 5 Dundee council chiefs urged to call in expert over Olympia corrosion 6 15 flash flood pictures from Tayside and Fife as wild weather causes disruption 7 Claims A9 treated like a 'forgotten backwater' as petition reaches 3,700 signatures 8 Kirkcaldy sees biggest house price rise but Dundee and Perth lag behind 9 Plans lodged for one of the world's biggest wind farms off Fife coast 10 Sharp increase in drivers 'deliberately’ ignoring lights at Broughty Ferry level crossing