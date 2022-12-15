What the papers say – December 15

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The papers on Thursday are led by widespread strike action and the deaths of four asylum seekers after their dinghy sunk in the English Channel.

The Daily Mirror and Daily Express share support for the country’s nurses as tens of thousands participate in the first national walkout of the NHS.

The Telegraph says hospital leaders have warned more damaging strikes could come in January.

🔴 The front page of today's Daily Telegraph:'Damage of nurses' strikes 'will get worse'''#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/3VU0IzhtVy — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 15, 2022

Foxes and rodents are taking advantage of the Royal Mail strikes, according to the Daily Star.

Meanwhile, The Times, The Sun and i report four people have died after a migrant boat capsized in the English Channel.

Times: Four dead after migrant dinghy sinks in Channel #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/e82pwPdq5H — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) December 14, 2022

Tomorrow's front page: Four died in the freezing Channel after being charged £5,000 each by evil trafficking gangs https://t.co/6gZRqOICxS pic.twitter.com/tn8M6fadiD — The Sun (@TheSun) December 14, 2022

It comes as The Independent reports Home Secretary Suella Braverman is refusing to set up new safe and legal routes for asylum seekers.

Independent digital front page: Braverman blocks newroutes to UK for refugees #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/1SuU9xrjqc — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) December 14, 2022

Elsewhere, The Guardian leads with a new report condemning police for “victim blaming” in rape cases.

Guardian front page, Thursday 15 December 2022: Scathing report condemns police for ‘victim blaming’ in rape cases pic.twitter.com/x6bfcbVRtM — The Guardian (@guardian) December 14, 2022

Metro says Zara Aleena’s killer has been sentenced to life with a minimum 38 years in prison.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 JUST ON HER WALK HOME 🔴 Zara killer's savagery revealed as predator who should have been in jail gets 38 years #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/EiaIRVczHp — Metro (@MetroUK) December 14, 2022

And the Financial Times leads with the Federal Reserve raising interest rates by half a point.

FT: Fed's half-point rate rise sets tone for slower squeeze on eve of BoE decision #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/kpZVhYREN4 — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) December 14, 2022