Taking on Messi ‘a totally different’ challenge to anything else faced by France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Taking on Messi ‘a totally different’ challenge to anything else faced by France

By Press Association
December 15 2022, 7.03am
Antoine Griezmann says playing Lionel Messi is ‘a totally different proposition’ to anything else they have faced in Qatar as France gear up for a World Cup title defence against Argentina (Adam Davy/PA)
Antoine Griezmann says playing Lionel Messi is ‘a totally different proposition’ to anything else they have faced in Qatar as France gear up for a World Cup title defence against Argentina (Adam Davy/PA)

Antoine Griezmann says playing Lionel Messi is “a totally different proposition” to anything else they have faced in Qatar as France gear up for a World Cup title defence against Argentina.

Four and a half years on from beating Croatia to win their second world title, Didier Deschamps’ side are reaching another final by seeing off spirited Morocco in a breathless semi-final clash on Wednesday.

Theo Hernandez’s early acrobatic effort and a Randal Kolo Muani tap-in sealed a hard-fought 2-0 win at Al Bayt Stadium, where they edged past Gareth Southgate’s England 2-1 in last weekend’s tight quarter-final clash.

France’s Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann celebrate their sides second goal scored by Olivier Giroud during the FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar
France’s Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann celebrate their side’s second goal during the Fifa World Cup quarter-final (Mike Egerton/PA)

But Griezmann believes France now face a different challenge entirely given the quality possessed by Argentina captain – and former Barcelona team-mate – Messi.

The 35-year-old has shone in what looks likely to be his fifth and final World Cup, with the forward hell bent on crowning a glittering career with glory on Sunday.

“Any team with Messi in is a totally different proposition.” Griezmann said. “We have seen practically all of their matches at this World Cup.

“We have seen Argentina play, we know how they play. They are a difficult team to play and they seem to be on top form.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi
Argentina’s Lionel Messi has shone in what looks likely to be his fifth and final World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Of course, not only Messi, they have a strong side around him so we know it is going to be a tough game and they will have a lot of support in the crowd.

“We will get back to work tomorrow, focused on it, how we can hurt them, how we can defend against them. We will be well prepared.”

The need to refocus on Argentina explained their somewhat stilted celebrations at full-time in Al Khor in contrast to the way they enjoyed winning their 2018 semi-final against Belgium in Russia.

“Against Belgium I cried and I think now more focused,” Griezmann said.

“I am already focusing on the final on Sunday, trying to keep my feet on the ground.

Morocco’s Jawad El Yamiq (left) and France’s Antoine Griezmann battle for the ball during the FIFA World Cup Semi-Final match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar
France’s Antoine Griezmann (right) has been one of the stars of the tournament in Qatar and the forward impressed again in a deeper role against Morocco (Adam Davy/PA)

“I’m trying to remain calm and focused and I’m going to have to recover from this game and prepare for Sunday’s match.”

Griezmann has been one of the stars of the tournament in Qatar and the forward impressed again in a deeper role against Morocco.

France had to dig deeper than many expected against Walid Regragui’s side, who produced some excellent football and proved a handful throughout.

“Morocco impressed me tonight,” man of the match Griezmann added.

“They were set up very well tactically, defensively and then in the second half they created a lot of opportunities and caused problems for us.

“Our coach realised and put Marcus (Thuram) on the left and it was a change that really helped as we were stronger on the left to help Theo defend.

“The fact we scored an early goal made things easier for us as well, the second goal made it more comfortable, but it was a tough game and it comes down to small details.

“A shot can go your way or not, you need a little rub of the green and we are going to learn from this.”

As for Morocco, they have a chance to end an unforgettable tournament on a high as Africa’s first ever semi-finalists take on Croatia in Saturday’s third-place play-off.

France fans wave flags and scarves before the FIFA World Cup Semi-Final match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar
France fans wave flags and scarves before the Fifa World Cup semi-final match (Adam Davy/PA)

“We were disappointed for Moroccan people tonight,” Regragui said. “We wanted to keep their dream alive.

“Of course, we’re pleased with what we achieved but we felt we could have gone even further.

“But small details help real champions win and we saw them tonight.

“They have a lot of subs who can come in and make the difference but I said to the players I was proud of them and His Majesty (King Mohammed VI) is proud and the Moroccan people are proud.

“We have given a good image of Morocco and a good image of African football.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please

Editor's Picks

Most Commented