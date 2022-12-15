European Central Bank slows pace of interest rate hikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

European Central Bank slows pace of interest rate hikes

By Press Association
December 15 2022, 10.53am Updated: December 15 2022, 1.37pm
(Michael Probst)
(Michael Probst)

The European Central Bank has slowed its record pace of interest rate hikes only slightly, joining the US Federal Reserve and other central banks around the world in reinforcing an inflation crackdown.

The Bank of England and Swiss National Bank also dialled back to half-point increases from three-quarters on Thursday, as did the Fed a day earlier in a blitz of central bank action this week.

The banks’ global campaign against soaring consumer prices has slowed somewhat as inflation has made small declines from painfully high levels.

But officials are underlining that inflation is not yet under control from decade highs and that more rate hikes are coming to wrestle down price spikes for energy, food and housing that are ravaging people’s finances.

“The Governing Council decided to raise interest rates today, and expects to raise them significantly further, because inflation remains far too high and is projected to stay above the target for too long,” the ECB said of the bank’s 2% goal.

Inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro currency eased to 10% in November from 10.6% in October, the first drop since June 2021.

But ECB officials have said it is too early to say the pace has peaked, with high energy prices threatening a recession in Europe.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell similarly warned there was “a long way to go” to control US inflation, which eased to 7.1% in November from 7.7% a month earlier.

The ECB’s hike follows record increases of three-quarters of a point in July and October. Half-point hikes are still bigger than the usual moves before the recent outburst of inflation, triggered by the rebound from the pandemic and the war in Ukraine pushing up food and energy prices.

Bank president Christine Lagarde is expected to stick to a strong anti-inflation message during a news conference after the decision, with a three-quarter-point rate increase not absolutely ruled out.

Analysts say rate hikes are likely to continue into next year, and Ms Lagarde’s remarks will be watched for hints on how high rates might go.

Interest rate increases are central banks’ chief tool to fight inflation. Higher benchmarks are soon reflected in higher market borrowing costs for consumers looking for mortgages and businesses needing credit to operate or invest in new facilities. More costly credit reduces demand for goods, and, in theory, also reduces price increases.

The flip side is that higher rates can slow economic growth, and that has become a concern in the US and Europe. The slightly improved, or at least less disastrous, outlook for growth in the eurozone is seen as a green light for Ms Lagarde and the ECB to keep their focus firmly on inflation.

Bank officials say getting tough now prevents inflation from becoming chronic and requiring even more painful medicine.

The ECB’s benchmark rate for lending to banks stands at 2%, and its rate on deposits left overnight by commercial banks is 1.5%.

Between the July and October meetings, the bank raised both benchmarks by two percentage points in just three months, the fastest pace since the founding of the shared euro currency in 1999 and covering ground that took 18 months in early rate-raising cycles.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril

Editor's Picks

Most Commented