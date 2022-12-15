Urban areas in north-west of England at most risk of food insecurity – new study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Urban areas in north-west of England at most risk of food insecurity – new study

By Press Association
December 15 2022, 11.33am
Food at a food bank in north London (Luciana Guerra/PA)
Neighbourhoods in the north of England have the highest risk of food insecurity, according to a new study.

The index created by researchers at the University of Southampton shows that a third of at-risk areas are in the north-west and 96% of those were urban areas such as the Wirral, Blackpool, Stockport, Middlesbrough and St Helens.

The team, writing in the journal PLOS ONE, say the map and data can be used by local authorities to better target support and help those households most at risk, ensuring their limited budgets are spent in the areas that need it the most.

Dianna Smith, associate professor in geography at the University of Southampton, said: “Food security for households is influenced by multiple factors, from individual circumstances to local access to affordable resources.

“We worked with local governments and charities to create a measure of food insecurity risk in neighbourhoods that captures these barriers.

“By creating a detailed picture of an area, local authorities and charities can be better informed of where they need to put their resources to help the people most in need.

“This is particularly important in rural areas where there are pockets of high deprivation amongst areas of affluence.”

Food laid out in crates at a food bank (Luciana Guerra/PA)
The index was developed for more than 30,000 neighbourhoods across England with populations between 1,000 and 3,000 people.

It measures food insecurity risk for all areas based on benefits claimants and low-income at a household level, as well as data on mental health and adult educational attainment.

The study also created another index which measured obstacles people faced when living in those areas, such as distance to large supermarkets where food is cheaper, broadband speed and public transport links.

Nisreen Alwan, professor of public health at the university, said: “Food insecurity in England is not a new social challenge, and while data has been collected about household food insecurity the detail of where more people experience food insecurity is lacking.

“Where people live is closely linked to their wellbeing and shapes health inequalities.

“Our work gives local government and charities a tool to target resources and services to help those most at need particularly during this cost of living crisis.”

