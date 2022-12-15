Meghan shares private wedding speech for first time in Netflix documentary

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Duchess of Sussex said that “above all, love wins” as she read her wedding speech to her husband the Duke of Sussex during the final episode of the couple’s Netflix series.

Sharing the private wedding speech for the first time, Meghan said that she gave it on the night of her wedding to Harry, describing doing so as “atypical” for a bride in the UK.

Meghan first read the speech to her friends and family at the couple’s wedding in 2018.

She said: “I gave a speech the night of our wedding which is atypical for a bride in the UK I think.”

Harry said: “Very.”

Meghan also revealed that she keeps her speech on her phone, and then began to read it aloud.

“On to the crux of why I wanted to speak tonight. First of all, it’s been a while (that got a big laugh),” she said.

“But mostly I wanted to share a story, a story that I wrote about the man that I love and the way that we met. Let’s call this a modern fairytale.

“Once upon a time there was a girl from LA, some people called her an actress, and there was a guy from London, some people called him a prince.

“All of those people didn’t fully get it, because this is the love story of a boy and girl who are meant to be together.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Ben Birchall/PA)

Continuing the speech, Meghan said that “when the tides were rough, they squeezed each other tighter”.

“They meet on July 3 2016 in London and they giggle endlessly, so the next day they have their second date and he brings her cupcakes because it’s fourth of July, a bittersweet celebration he says, ironic really, her country’s independence from his country, yet in this moment they know they don’t want to be independent of each other.

“And after a month of long distance courtship they settle into the quiet of Botswana, and amidst whatever momentary worries that creep in, they look at each other and think ‘Whatever world, we’re in’.

“They would love and garden and travel and laugh and rack up more airmiles than any couple could have.

“And when the tides were rough, they squeezed each other tighter, nothing can break us, they’d say, for this love she was a fighter.”

She added that “above all, love wins” as she described Harry as her “treasure”.

“I appreciate, respect and honour you my treasure, for the family we will create, and our love story that will last forever”, she said.

“So I ask you to raise a glass to the astounding assurance that now life begins and the everlasting knowing that, above all, love wins.”