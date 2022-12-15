Harry reveals anguish about losing police protection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry reveals anguish about losing police protection

By Press Association
December 15 2022, 3.06pm
A man believed to be a Royal bodyguard speaking to a spectator who had taken a selfie as the Duchess of Sussex (Mike Egerton/PA)
A man believed to be a Royal bodyguard speaking to a spectator who had taken a selfie as the Duchess of Sussex (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Duke of Sussex has revealed he “never” thought the British authorities would remove his family’s security after announcing they wanted to step down as working royals.

Harry, speaking during his Netflix series, said with a documented hate campaign against them and suspect packages being sent to palaces, he did not believe they would lose the police protection that had kept them safe.

After announcing in January 2020 they would move to North America for personal and financial freedom they soon found themselves “completely surrounded” by the press at their temporary home in Canada.

In episode five of the Harry & Meghan documentary, the duke speaking to his camera at the time, saying: “These next few months is when we’re going to be at our most vulnerable when the press no doubt will create some sort of feeding frenzy.”

He then describes how their accommodation on Vancouver island in Canada was “completely surrounded” by the press when he got back from the UK with “boats in the water, cars up the drive, individuals trying to jump over the fence and take photographs over the wall”.

Harry and Meghan on t heir first official engagement (Victoria Jones/PA)
Harry and Meghan on their first official engagement (Victoria Jones/PA)

He added: “I’d never experienced that before.

“M asked me: ‘Would they remove our security?’ I said: ‘They’ll never do that’.

“Meghan’s background, her heritage, the world documented hate campaigns against us, suspicious packages being sent to the palaces, specifically with her name on or my name on.

“She said: ‘Do you think they’ll ever do that.’ I said: ‘No they’ll never do that’. And they did it.”

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed at the time it had, at the request of the Metropolitan Police, been providing assistance to Met officers since the Sussexes arrived in the country but that support would end when their status changed at the start of the 2020 financial year.

Cutting back to his video diary, Harry can be seen saying: “They’ve decided our security be removed on the March 31, thereby leaving me less than three weeks to find security for my family and I’m worried.

“I’m genuinely concerned for that safety of my family.”

The duchess broke down in tears as she described receiving death threats online.

Harry and Meghan have since signed lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify, rumoured to be worth more than £100 million, which has enabled them to pay for their own security at their California home and when travelling.

But the duke has launched legal action against the Home Office regarding security arrangements for himself and his family when they are in the UK.

In July, a judge gave the go-ahead for the duke’s challenge against a decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures, which falls under the remit of the Home Office, after being told he would no longer be given the “same degree” of personal protective security when visiting from the US, despite offering to pay for it himself.

Reflecting on their time in Vancouver Island, Harry said in the final episode of Harry & Meghan: “This was like a week before Covid, and we’d been stuck at this house where everyone in the world knew where we were, unprotected, no security.”

In the fifth episode of the Netflix series, Meghan said negative media coverage had made people say they wanted to kill her.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex Netflix documentary
Meghan and Harry (Joe Giddens/PA)

She said: “I mean, just a couple of days ago. I was going through the manual for our security team at home.

“And one of the pages that I happened to flip to, it was about online monitoring, and they were like, “if you see a tweet like this, please report it to head of security immediately” and (the tweet) just said, ‘Megan just needs to die, someone needs to kill her, maybe it should be me’.”

“I was just like, ‘OK, that’s like what’s actually out in the world?’

“Because of people creating hate – and I’m a mom, it’s my real life you know – and that’s the piece when you see it and you go, ‘you’re making people want to kill me’.

“It’s not just a tabloid. It’s not just some story. You are making me scared, right? And like that night, to be up and down in the middle of the night, looking down the hallway, like ‘are we safe, are our doors locked? Is security on?’ – that’s real.

“Are my babies safe?”

“And you’ve created it for what? Because you’re bored or because it sells your papers, or because it makes you feel better about your own life. It’s real, what you’re doing.

“And that’s because I don’t think people fully understand.”

