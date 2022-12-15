Teenager believed to be among four dead in Channel migrant boat tragedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Teenager believed to be among four dead in Channel migrant boat tragedy

By Press Association
December 15 2022, 3.36pm Updated: December 15 2022, 5.24pm
A teenager is believed to have been among the four people who died when a migrant boat capsized in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A teenager is believed to have been among the four people who died when a migrant boat capsized in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A teenager is believed to have been among the four people who died when a migrant boat capsized in the Channel.

Kent County Council leader Roger Gough told a council meeting on Thursday a youngster was one of the fatalities.

He told councillors that 12 of the 39 people rescued from the freezing water on Wednesday were lone migrant children who have now been taken into the authority’s care.

The tragedy, he reportedly said, was a “sobering reminder of the human costs of what is an ongoing crisis”.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
A major search and rescue operation was launched in the Channel on Wednesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Drones were being used to scan the water for anyone unaccounted for as the search in the Channel continued, with ships asked to post lookouts.

Meanwhile, the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) reviewed evidence of the incident to decide whether an inquiry should be launched.

The major rescue operation off the Kent coast began at 2.16am on Wednesday after reports of a boat in distress, and involved the Royal Navy, French navy, Coastguard, RNLI lifeboats, ambulance service and police.

A fishing boat was first on the scene, arriving at 3.04am, and was one of three to help in the rescue, the Government said.

The RNLI’s Simon Ling said the scenes faced by arriving lifeboat crews were “harrowing”.

Speaking at the Dungeness lifeboat station, the charity’s head of lifeboats said: “The fishing boats were already on the scene but it’s fair to say the crews arrived to quite a distressing and harrowing situation with persons in the water in varying levels of distress.”

The incident was “hugely traumatic” for all involved and lifeboat crews had to get those rescued “out of the water as quickly as possible” and “deal with various states including being very cold and hypothermic”, he said.

“Ahead of any investigation or review of what happened, it’s fair to say that the fishing boat and the actions of its crew undoubtedly saved countless lives, and the RNLI would very much want to recognise that,” Mr Ling added.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
An ambulance arrives at the Port of Dover after the incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Two casualties were taken to the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford, bosses there said.

One was later discharged but the other had died by the time they arrived, it is understood.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said 401 migrants were detected in eight boats on Wednesday, not including those who died.

The latest figures take the provisional total for the number of migrants who have made the crossing so far this year to 45,223.

A Government spokesman said: “Overnight and today the search continues with aerial assets to ensure that everyone is accounted for.

“HM Coastguard have been broadcasting to all shipping requesting that they post lookouts on board their vessels and report any sightings to Dover Coastguard.”

The MAIB said: “We are in the process of gathering information about the incident as part of the process of conducting a preliminary assessment.

“A decision on whether an investigation will be launched will be made once the evidence has been reviewed.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril

Editor's Picks

Most Commented