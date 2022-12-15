King and Queen Consort visit community kitchen at centre of new farm project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
King and Queen Consort visit community kitchen at centre of new farm project

By Press Association
December 15 2022, 5.38pm
The King during a visit to London’s Community Kitchen in Harrow (Isabel Infantes/PA)
The King during a visit to London's Community Kitchen in Harrow (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The King and Queen Consort appeared in good spirits as they visited a London community kitchen at the centre of a new farm project and wished volunteers a “happy Christmas”.

Charles, a long-standing supporter of eco-friendly agricultural initiatives, smiled and praised the work at London’s Community Kitchen (LCK) as “marvellous” as he and Camilla attended the venue in Harrow on Thursday.

The kitchen is partnering with nearby Harrow School, which is opening its school farm to the wider community to help bring together the “diverse communities that make up London” through sustainable farming.

The visit came just hours after a series of bombshell claims made about the royal family by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were aired in the final part of the couple’s controversial Netflix documentary.

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on the show and Charles and Camilla appeared to direct their attention elsewhere as they chatted with volunteers and schoolchildren at the community-run venue.

Royal visit to Harrow
Charles and Camilla speak with chief executive and founder of London’s Community Kitchen Taz Khan (Isabel Infantes/PA)

A student at the kitchen said the monarch even joked he had a “warm heart” when she remarked on how cold he seemed during a handshake.

Joanna Zafirakou, 70, said: “(Charles’) hands were absolutely freezing. I said: ‘Oh my God, you’re cold!’ and he said: ‘Yes, but I’ve got a warm heart’ and that was enough to break the ice for me.

“I told him that I come here with my grand-daughter, who is a much better eater now. He just said ‘I’m so glad these things work out’ and ‘carry on doing what you’re doing.”

Charles and Camilla walked around the venue’s gardens and farm before stepping into the baking area, where students were waiting with trays of cakes and Christmas pastries.

LCK distributes up to 60 tonnes of food to local communities across the capital and serves more than 10,000 people each week from its hub in Harrow.

Among others in attendance on Thursday were London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Lord Liuetenant of Greater London Sir Kenneth Olisa, who greeted Charles and Camilla as they arrived, alongside crowds of local schoolchildren singing Christmas carols and waving Union flags.

LCK founder Taz Khan and head of projects Suzy Jakeman showed the monarch around the outside area, which includes a farm with a chicken coop and herb patch.

Royal visit to Harrow
The King was shown the farm area (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“They look very happy,” Camilla said of the chickens, adding: “There’s nothing like good proper eggs from chickens – you can’t beat them.

“They are delicious.”

Ms Jakeman said Camilla had remarked on her own son’s love of baking as she was shown pastries made by local cooks.

Camilla, whose son Tom Parker Bowles is a food critic, also expressed admiration for the kitchen’s commitment to sustainable cooking after learning one of their cakes had been made out of food that would otherwise have gone to waste.

Ms Jakeman said: “(Camilla) said my son’s a good cook and he loves cooking and baking.”

On being told one of the cakes had been made out of leftovers, Camilla said food waste “drives me mad” and described the Christmas cookies being made elsewhere in the kitchen as “delightful”.

Following the walkabout, Charles and Camilla joined volunteers and members of the local community at the venue’s adjoined cafe for a tea party.

The monarch and Camilla also unveiled a plaque to officially open the kitchen’s Paddington Garden, which includes a herb patch and a chicken coop to help feed the local community.

Charles drank a cup of tea and chatted with volunteers about their work on the project.

Ms Jakeman also commented on the monarch’s sense of humour, saying: “I asked him if he wanted one of the cakes and he was smiled and said: ‘No, I’d better not or I won’t fit into any of my clothes’. That was funny.”

Royal visit to Harrow
The King and Queen Consort unveil a commemorative plaque (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The monarch then received a surprise serenade by a local choir singing Christmas carols and God Save the King at the end of the visit.

Charles and Camilla shook hands with dozens of members of the public who braved the cold to come and clap for them as they left.

Camilla, wearing a blue wool Anna Valentine coat with a scarf and boots, asked the students: “Who’s looking forward to Christmas?” and: “Have you been especially good?” before wishing them a “very happy Christmas”.

They thanked supporters and waved at the crowds as they drove off followed by a police motorcade.

Harrow Community Kitchen and Harrow School Farm said in a joint statement of their new partnership: “Harrow School is pleased to be working with London’s Community Kitchen and local voluntary sector partners and stakeholders on an exciting new project with the school farm.

“This is an inspiring prospect that has the potential to grow into a ground-breaking environmentally sustainable community farm, opening a realm of possibilities for the diverse communities that make up London.

“The farm has huge potential and we are delighted to work with local community partners to ensure that many people are supported by the farm’s activities: continuing our commitment to use our estate for the benefit of the community.

“We are looking to establish the farm as a hub for innovation in agriculture, sustainable practices, educational opportunities and re-connecting the communities in London with green spaces.”

