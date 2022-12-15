Dowdall defends ‘lie of necessity’ about Regency during 2016 Garda interview

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Dowdall defends ‘lie of necessity’ about Regency during 2016 Garda interview

By Press Association
December 15 2022, 6.45pm
Courts sketch of former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall being cross-examined (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Courts sketch of former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall being cross-examined (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall has said he told a “lie out of necessity” during Garda interviews in 2016 on what he knew about the Regency shooting.

A video of gardai interviewing Mr Dowdall in May 2016 was played in the trial of Gerard “The Monk” Hutch over the murder of David Byrne.

Mr Byrne was killed during a crowded boxing weigh-in event on February 5, 2016, in one of the first deadly attacks of the Hutch-Kinahan gangland feud.

Hutch, from the Paddocks, Clontarf, has denied the charge of murder.

Dowdall, who was to stand trial for murder, is serving a four-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to facilitating the murder of Mr Byrne.

On his fourth day of giving evidence at the Special Criminal Court, a tense cross-examination was conducted by senior counsel for the defence, Brendan Grehan, of key state witness Dowdall.

Before playing the tapes, recorded on May 18, 2016, Mr Grehan told the court they portrayed Dowdall as “a very indignant, convincing person”, but told the court he was telling lies.

Mr Grehan put it to Mr Dowdall that he was “very convincing”, to which Mr Dowdall replied “suggest what you want Mr Grehan”.

“One way or another, I was always going to tell the truth about this situation.”

Mr Dowdall would later tell Mr Grehan: “From the day I stepped into here you’ve called me a liar.”

In the Garda interview tapes, Dowdall is heard defending Hutch as “a quiet man” who is respected in his community, adding that he was not a close friend of Hutch.

“To be honest, I like the man. I respect him.

“I wouldn’t say I was ever a trusted friend (of Gerard Hutch). I’ve no relationship with Gerard. I didn’t drink with Gerard.”

On the Garda interview video, when asked whether Hutch had discussed the Regency shooting, firearms or transport with Dowdall, he said he had not.

When asked whether Hutch would discuss it with him, he told gardai he would not.

“Why would he? I’m not a criminal,” he responded.

Later in the tapes, Dowdall tells gardai of Hutch: “I’ve never been involved in his circle, and never have been in my life.

“He (Gerry Hutch) never said anything to me about being involved in it (the Regency). And if he was involved in it, I don’t think he’d be so stupid as to tell me, you know, let’s be honest.”

Gerry Hutch court case
Court artist sketch of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch listening to former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall giving evidence during the trial (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

When asked about times he had met Hutch, Dowdall said he would have been to his home “two or three times before” the Regency shooting for a fundraiser for Sinn Fein.

He added that no politician would admit to that, and mentioned “Mary Lou”.

He later said Mr Hutch was at his home “well before the Regency to discuss the club” and then “once or twice” after that.

Dowdall was seen wearing a sky blue hoodie and sitting in a small room in the presence of two gardai and his solicitor during the tapes.

When being cross-examined about the evidence he gave to gardai, Dowdall told the court that he “didn’t know the background” at that time, and was not aware the booked room had been involved in the murder.

He told the court that Gerard Hutch’s brother Patsy Hutch, who Dowdall repeatedly described as a friend, had told him he had “nothing to do with the Regency murder”.

When asked about his statements to gardai that Gerard Hutch was a good man, Dowdall said: “A good man and his brother would not do that to a person that they’ve known for years, (to ask him) to book a room (to be used in a murder). Who does that?”

Responding to his statement to gardai that Hutch was quiet, and that he was not close to him, Dowdall said Hutch had turned to him for help in the wake of the Regency shooting as things had gone “wrong”.

“He had planned to go in and kill Daniel Kinahan and blame the IRA,” he said.

When asked about whether he had lied to gardai, Dowdall told the court: “It was a lie out of necessity, my family would have been killed if I said I knew who was involved in the Regency.

“That’s why I’m in the mess I’m in, because I didn’t answer the questions.

“Because I didn’t say things that I should have said, I was charged with murder.”

He later added that there were “massive consequences if I told the guards that I couldn’t afford to take”.

Towards the end of Thursday’s evidence, Dowdall told the court: “You learn a lot of things over six years.”

Earlier on Thursday, Mr Grehan repeatedly questioned why Dowdall had pleaded guilty to facilitating the murder if he had no knowledge of what the hotel room would be used for.

This refers to Dowdall and his father Patrick booking a room in the Regency Hotel that was used by a man, alleged to have been one of the gunmen, the night before the fatal attack.

Gerry Hutch court case
Court artist sketch of former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall being cross-examined by Hutch’s defence barrister Brendan Grehan (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Mr Dowdall said he and his father had been “reckless” in not asking what the room would be used for.

“I had a hand in booking a room, I didn’t know what it was going to be used for. But by booking a room I am guilty and responsible (for facilitating the murder),” he told the court.

“The whole thing was reckless,” he said. “If someone asks a favour, I don’t ask questions.

“I would never do it again, I should have questioned I should have done that, my father should have done that, we were reckless.”

In response to Dowdall’s assertion that the defence was “picking and choosing” lines, Mr Grehan asked if Dowdall believed he was being unfair.

Dowdall said: “I think you’re doing your utmost best to destroy me in any way you can.”

The court heard that Dowdall is due to be cross-examined until Tuesday next week and that earlier sittings could be needed to ensure it does not continue beyond Wednesday.

Two other men, Paul Murphy, 59, of Cabra Road, Swords, and Jason Bonney, 50, of Drumnigh Wood in Portmarnock, also pleaded not guilty to lesser charges related to the murder.

The three defendants sat beside each other in the dock, with Mr Hutch seen using a hearing aid.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please

Editor's Picks

Most Commented