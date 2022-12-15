Judd Trump beats Thepchaiya Un-Nooh to reach last eight of English Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Judd Trump beats Thepchaiya Un-Nooh to reach last eight of English Open

By Press Association
December 15 2022, 9.48pm Updated: December 16 2022, 2.08am
Judd Trump is through to the last eight (Tim Goode/PA)
Judd Trump is through to the last eight (Tim Goode/PA)

Judd Trump gained revenge over Thepchaiya Un-Nooh to move into the quarter-finals of the English Open in Brentwood.

Trump, who lost 5-4 to the Thai player in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Open earlier this month, risked being forced into another final-frame decider.

But the 2020 winner got the better of a lengthy safety battle in the sixth frame before reeling off a break of 47 to seal a 4-2 win and earn his place in the last eight.

Betfred World Snooker Championships 2022 – Day 5 – The Crucible
Thepchaiya Un-Nooh was beaten by Judd Trump (Richard Sellers/PA)

Trump told Eurosport: “I was constantly under pressure from the get-go. The first frame was very important and I managed to steal that one and get into the game.

“I just had to keep battling. I didn’t play my best but it’s always tough to play your best against Thepchaiya, you’re on edge and you’ve just got to get the job done.”

Earlier Ronnie O’Sullivan’s search for a first ranking title of the season continued as he crashed out 4-1 to world number 43 Martin Gould at the second round stage.

Cazoo UK Championship – Day Seven – York Barbican
Ronnie O’Sullivan crashed out (Tim Goode/PA)

But Gould’s good fortune did not continue as he returned in the evening session to lose his last-16 clash by the same score to Ashley Hugill, a result that sent the York player into the quarter-finals of a ranking event for the first time.

Mark Williams opened with a break of 130 as he reached the last eight with a 4-2 win over Barry Hawkins, while Neil Robertson beat Ryan Day by the same score.

In the early hours of Friday, world number two Mark Selby battled back from the brink to overcome Shaun Murphy 4-3, sealing his place in the quarter-final of the English Open after a tense match that lasted over two hours.

Leading 3-2 and on course to take the next frame, Murphy was rocked when he missed what could have been a match-winning black ball, and Selby took full advantage.

In the sixth frame, Murphy missed match ball when on black, which allowed Selby to come back to the table before eventually clearing the colours to force a decider.

In the last-eight, Selby will meet Ali Carter, who beat former world champion John Higgins 4-2 to reach the quarter-finals earlier in the night, making the highest break of the event so far with 142 in the last frame.

Northern Ireland’s Mark Allen also progressed with a 4-1 win over John Astley while Belgian Luca Brecel hit clearances of 94 and 70 in his 4-2 defeat of Welshman Jamie Jones.

