Libya PM admits role in extraditing Lockerbie suspect to US

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Libya PM admits role in extraditing Lockerbie suspect to US

By Press Association
December 15 2022, 10.00pm
The artist sketch depicts Assistant US Attorney Erik Kenerson, front left, watching as Whitney Minter, a public defender from the eastern division of Virginia, stands to represent Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi, accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988, in federal court in Washington (Dana Verkouteren via AP)
The artist sketch depicts Assistant US Attorney Erik Kenerson, front left, watching as Whitney Minter, a public defender from the eastern division of Virginia, stands to represent Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi, accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988, in federal court in Washington (Dana Verkouteren via AP)

One of Libya’s rival prime ministers has admitted that his government was involved in the extradition to the US of a former Libyan intelligence officer accused of making the bomb that downed Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988, killing all onboard.

US authorities announced they had arrested former intelligence officer Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi on Sunday.

The next day, Mas’ud appeared at federal court in Washington and was charged with an act of international terrorism.

US officials did not explain how he was taken into their custody.

The artist sketch depicts Assistant US Attorney Erik Kenerson, seated from from left, watching as Whitney Minter, a public defender from the eastern division of Virginia, stands to represent Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi, centre, accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988, in federal court in Washington
Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi, centre, accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988, in federal court in Washington (Dana Verkouteren via AP)

In a televised broadcast on Thursday evening, Libyan Prime Minister Hamid Dbeibah said Mas’ud’s extradition was lawful and his government was simply co-operating with an “international judicial framework to extradite accused citizens”.

It was his first comment on the extradition.

In a 20-minute speech, Mr Dbeibah alleged Mas’ud was the bombmaker for the Lockerbie attack that killed 270 people and said that Libya “had to wipe the mark of terrorism from the Libyan people’s forehead”.

He provided no hard evidence for any of his allegations and did not elaborate on his government’s role in Mas’ud’s handover.

The US and Libya have no formal extradition agreement.

Mr Dbeibah’s comments came a day after Libya’s chief public prosecutor, Saddiq Al-Sour, announced there would be an investigation into Mas’ud’s extradition following a complaint from the suspect’s family.

The Tripoli-based prosecutor provided no details about the investigation.

Mas’ud was “kidnapped” from his family home in Tripoli by armed men in November, according to a statement issued by his family shortly after the alleged incident.

It was unclear if any of the family witnessed Mas’ud’s alleged abduction.

In that statement, the family condemned Libyan authorities for their silence over the incident and for any extradition process that could later take place.

Engulfed by more than a decade of civil conflict, Libya is divided between the government of Mr Dbeibah in Tripoli and a rival government based in eastern Libya headed by Prime Minister Fathi Bashagha.

The wrecked nose section of the Pan-Am Boeing 747 in a Scottish field at Lockerbie, near Dumfries, after the plane, which had been flying from Frankfurt to New York, was blown apart by a terrorist bomb
The wrecked nose section of the Pan Am Boeing 747 in a field in Lockerbie (PA)

In western Libya, militia groups have accumulated vast wealth and power from kidnappings and their control over the country’s lucrative human trafficking trade.

On Tuesday, Mr Bashagha called Mas’ud’s extradition illegal and urged his immediate release.

Mas’ud’s extradition has added to discontent among Libyans, long frustrated by years of chaos and division.

In Facebook videos posted on Thursday, people in Tripoli were seen carrying posters that blamed Mr Dbeibah and his allied militia forces for Masud’s extradition.

In statements broadcast on Thursday, two of Libya’s influential tribal groups also condemned the move.

The New York-bound Pan Am flight exploded over the Scottish town of Lockerbie after taking off from London on December 21 1988, killing 259 people onboard and 11 others on the ground.

Some 190 American citizens were on the flight destined for New York.

A breakthrough in the long investigation came in 2017 when the US Justice Department acquired a copy of an interview that Mas’ud, a former explosives expert with Libya’s intelligence services, gave to the North African country’s law enforcement in 2012.

He was then in custody following the fall of Colonel Muammar Gaddafi’s decades-long rule.

In the interview, Mas’ud admitted building the bomb used in the Pan Am attack, US officials said.

According to an FBI affidavit, Mas’ud said the attack was ordered by Gaddafi’s intelligence services.

Mas’ud is the third Libyan intelligence official charged in the US in connection with the Lockerbie attack.

He is the first to appear in an American courtroom.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril

Editor's Picks

Most Commented