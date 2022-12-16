Sports quiz of the year 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Sports quiz of the year 2022

By Press Association
December 16 2022, 6.03am
Eve Muirhead, Adil Rashid and Beth Mead all enjoyed success during 2022 (PA)
Eve Muirhead, Adil Rashid and Beth Mead all enjoyed success during 2022 (PA)

As another year draws to a close, sports fans will be looking back on the last 12 months which saw plenty of highs and lows.

There were tears of joy at thrilling success – and also a few shed over the near miss of what might have been.

Here, the PA news agency tests your knowledge on some of the key sporting events of 2022 – but no peeking at the answers at the bottom!

Michael Smith at the PDC World Darts Championship final
Michael Smith finished as runner-up at Alexandra Palace (John Walton/PA)

Q1: Who beat Michael Smith to claim the PDC World Championship title for a second time in January?

Q2: With defending champion Novak Djokovic having seen his visa cancelled, who went on to win the Australian Open men’s singles title in Melbourne?

Q3: Following a dismal Ashes campaign, who left their role as England men’s cricket head coach during February?

Q4: Eve Muirhead guided Great Britain’s women’s curling team to gold at the Winter Olympics in Beijing with victory over which nation?

Q5: In March, Rachael Blackmore rode which horse as she became the first female jockey to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup?

Q6: Which country won the Grand Slam in the 2022 men’s Guinness Six Nations?

Q7: Amateur jockey Sam Waley-Cohen won the Grand National on which 50-1 shot at Aintree?

Q8: Which South African won the first individual title of the controversial LIV Golf series held at the Centurion Club in Hemel Hempstead?

Ronnie O’Sullivan celebrates with the 2022 World Snooker Championship trophy
Ronnie O’Sullivan celebrated another world title at the Crucible in May (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Q9: Who lost in the final of the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible in Sheffield as Ronnie O’Sullivan claimed a record-equalling seventh title?

Q10: A consortium headed by which American agreed terms to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich in a £4.25billion deal?

Q11: Who scored the only goal as Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in the men’s Champions League final in Paris?

Q12: Which English golfer who won the 2022 US Open at Brookline?

Q13: Who came off the bench to score the winning goal in extra-time as England beat Germany in the Women’s Euro 2022 final at Wembley?

Q14: Who defeated Ons Jabeur in the women’s singles final at Wimbledon?

Q15: The 2022 Commonwealth Games were hosted by which city?

Q16: Who won Britain’s first all-around gymnastics gold at the European Championships in Munich?

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes (left) with second place Sergio Perez of Red Bull at the British Grand Prix
Who finished ahead of Lewis Hamilton (left) and Sergio Perez to top the podium at Silverstone? (Tim Goode/PA)

Q17: Who celebrated his first Formula One victory by winning the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in July?

Q18: Which team won the final of the men’s Hundred with victory over Manchester Originals at Lord’s?

Q19: Jake Wightman secured gold for Great Britain in which event at the IAAF World Championships in Eugene?

Q20: In October, how did England cricketer Jonny Bairstow suffer a broken leg and dislocated ankle which ruled him out of the T20 World Cup?

Spain v Great Britain – Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Finals – Group Stage – Day Three – Emirates Arena
Olivia Nicholls and Alicia Barnett celebrated an unlikely victory for Great Britain to make the last four of the Billie Jean King Cup (Jane Barlow/PA)

Q21: Great Britain beat which country 3-0 in a deciding group match in Glasgow to reach the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals for the first time in 41 years?

Q22: England fell to a narrow defeat by New Zealand in the final of the Women’s Rugby World Cup in Auckland, ending a run of how many consecutive Test match victories for the Red Roses – 25, 30 or 35?

Q23: Which bowler took three wickets to help England win the men’s T20 World Cup with a thrilling victory over Pakistan in Melbourne?

Q24: England suffered a dramatic 27-26 golden-point loss to which country in the men’s Rugby League World Cup semi-final at the Emirates Stadium?

Q25: Who scored Wales’ only goal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar?

Answers

Q1: Peter Wright
Q2: Rafael Nadal
Q3: Chris Silverwood
Q4: Japan

Rachael Blackmore celebrates on A Plus Tard
Rachael Blackmore celebrated a landmark victory on A Plus Tard at Cheltenham (David Davies/PA)

Q5: A Plus Tard
Q6: France
Q7: Noble Yeats
Q8: Charl Schwartzel

Judd Trump
Judd Trump was beaten 18-13 in the World Championship final (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Q9: Judd Trump
Q10: Todd Boehly
Q11: Vinicius Junior
Q12: Matt Fitzpatrick

Chloe Kelly scores for England in the Euro 2022 final against Germany at Wembley
Chloe Kelly (centre) was on target in extra-time as England beat Germany to win Euro 2022 on home soil in July (Danny Lawson/PA)

Q13: Chloe Kelly
Q14: Elena Rybakina
Q15: Birmingham
Q16: Joe Fraser

Q17: Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
Q18: Trent Rockets
Q19: men’s 1500m
Q20: Bairstow slipped while approaching a tee box during a round of golf

Q21: Spain
Q22: 30
Q23: Sam Curran
Q24: Samoa
Q25: Gareth Bale

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril

Editor's Picks

Most Commented