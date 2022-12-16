Pillar coral ‘critically endangered’ following 80% drop in population

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pillar coral ‘critically endangered’ following 80% drop in population

By Press Association
December 16 2022, 11.01am
An example of pillar coral which has been listed as critically endangered. (Dr Francoise Cabada-Blanco/PA)
An example of pillar coral which has been listed as critically endangered. (Dr Francoise Cabada-Blanco/PA)

Pillar coral found throughout the Caribbean is at a higher risk of extinction as a result of unsustainable human activity, according to a report.

An international team of researchers, including from the University of Portsmouth, have carried out a review of the risk of global extinction of reef-building corals.

In their study carried out in 2018, they found that the coral population had shrunk by 80% since 1990.

Their findings have led the pillar coral to be moved from vulnerable to critically endangered on the Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.

Red List of Threatened Species
Threatened pillar coral (International Union for the Conservation of Nature/PA)

Experts have warned that the pillar coral, found throughout the Caribbean, is at a higher risk of extinction as a result of unsustainable human activity.

Dr Francoise Cabada-Blanco, from the University of Portsmouth’s School of Biological Sciences, said: “The extinction risk of reef building corals in the Caribbean had not been updated since 2008.

“With the rapid degradation that reefs have suffered worldwide due to massive bleaching events, it was imperative to update our knowledge about how the populations of individual reef-building coral species have changed.

“The pillar coral is a good example of how species-focused research on rare species is crucial to assess their extinction risk and highlight the urgency with which conservation action is needed.”

The scientists found bleaching caused by sea surface temperature rise — as well as antibiotics, overfishing, fertilisers and sewage running into the oceans — had “ravaged” their numbers in the previous four years.

The most urgent threat is the stony coral tissue loss disease, which emerged in 2014 and is highly contagious, infecting between 90 and 100 metres of reef per day.

Dr Beth Polidoro, associate professor at Arizona State University, said: “The pillar coral is just one of the 26 corals now listed as Critically Endangered in the Atlantic Ocean, where almost half of all corals are now at elevated risk of extinction due to climate change and other impacts.

“These alarming results emphasise the urgency of global cooperation and action to address climate change impacts on ocean ecosystems.”

The IUCN’s Red List is the world’s most comprehensive information source on the global extinction risk of animals, fungi and plants.

Developed over 50 years ago, it influences policy development and priority setting at a global, regional, and national level.

The list has been updated to include 150,388 species, of which 42,108 are threatened with extinction.

More than 1,550 of the 17,903 marine animals and plants assessed are at risk of extinction, with climate change impacting at least 41% of threatened marine species.

Populations of dugongs and abalone shellfish are also under threat and could disappear forever.

Reacting to the latest updates, IUCN director general Dr Bruno Oberle said: “The IUCN Red List update reveals a perfect storm of unsustainable human activity decimating marine life around the globe.

“As the world looks to the ongoing UN biodiversity conference to set the course for nature recovery, we simply cannot afford to fail.

“We urgently need to address the linked climate and biodiversity crises, with profound changes to our economic systems, or we risk losing the crucial benefits the oceans provide us with.”

