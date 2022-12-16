Mother killed alongside her two young children in Northants was NHS staff nurse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK & World

Mother killed alongside her two young children in Northants was NHS staff nurse

By Press Association
December 16 2022, 12.56pm Updated: December 16 2022, 1.14pm
Police officers at the scene in Kettering, Northamptonshire where a woman and two children were murdered. Officers were called to Petherton Court at around 11.15am on Thursday where they found the woman and a boy and girl, with serious injuries. The woman died at the scene despite treatment from paramedics and the two children died later in hospital. A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the deaths. Picture date: Friday December 16, 2022.
Police officers at the scene in Kettering, Northamptonshire where a woman and two children were murdered. Officers were called to Petherton Court at around 11.15am on Thursday where they found the woman and a boy and girl, with serious injuries. The woman died at the scene despite treatment from paramedics and the two children died later in hospital. A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the deaths. Picture date: Friday December 16, 2022.

The victims of a suspected triple murder in Northamptonshire are believed to be an NHS nurse and her two young children, aged four and six, police have said.

Northamptonshire Police said a 52-year-old man continues to be questioned in connection with the deaths in Kettering on Thursday.

Officers and ambulance crews were called at 11.15am to Petherton Court. where a woman and two children were found with serious injuries and later died.

Northamptonshire Police said in a statement: “Formal identification is yet to take place however the woman is believed to be 35-year-old Anju Asok, and the two children – Jeeva Saju, aged 6, and Janvi Saju, aged 4.

“A man arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident remains in police custody being questioned by detectives.”

Deaths of woman and two children in Kettering
Forensic officers have been seen examining a ground floor flat. (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Police confirmed that Anju was a staff nurse at Kettering General Hospital.

The hospital chief executive, Deborah Needham, said in a statement: “Yesterday we received the extremely upsetting news that one of our colleagues had died in circumstances being investigated by Northamptonshire Police.

“Anju Asok was an internationally trained nurse who joined our KGH family in 2021 and predominantly worked on Barnwell B – one of our Orthopaedic wards.

“She was a committed and compassionate staff nurse, who was loved and respected by her dear friends and colleagues.

“All our thoughts are with her friends and family as they come to terms with this sudden loss.”

The hospital is offering appropriate professional support to her colleagues.

The senior investigating officer in the inquiry, Detective Inspector Simon Barnes, said: “We continue to work around the clock in order to progress this investigation and establish the timeline of events which led to these tragic deaths.

Deaths of woman and two children in Kettering
Police officers at the scene. (Matthew Cooper/PA)

“Forensic post-mortem examinations will be taking place today and tomorrow, and our Neighbourhood Policing Team continue to be on patrol in the Petherton Court area today to offer reassurance to local residents.

“We remain committed in seeking justice for Anju, Jeeva and Janvi, and although we are not seeking anyone else in connection with their deaths, I would still encourage anyone with any information to contact us, either by calling 101 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

Local residents expressed shock at news of the deaths.

Speaking a day after the fatalities, business manager Pierino Geranio, who runs his uncle’s barber shop near to the cul-de-sac where the incident happened, said: “You speak to people about it and they just can’t believe it.

“I come here every day to work and you never expect anything like this – it’s so tragic. It’s totally terrible, beyond comprehension.”

Several bunches of flowers have been left beside the police cordon blocking off Petherton Court, alongside cuddly toys.

An unsigned note attached to one of the tributes read: “We were shocked and devastated by the news. The community will always remember this extremely sad and distressing incident. RIP. We hope you are in a better place.”

