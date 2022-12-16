Mark Williams becomes oldest player to make maximum 147 break in competition By Press Association December 16 2022, 1.50pm Mark Williams has become the oldest player to make a maximum break in competition (Isaac Parkin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Mark Williams has become the oldest player to make a competitive 147 break in his English Open quarter-final against Neil Robertson in Brentwood. The 47-year-old Welshman recorded the third maximum of his career in the third frame of the match, having lost the first three frames, compiling just 17 points in the process. WILLIAMS HITS A 147! 🔥The Welsh Potting Machine responds to going 3-0 down with a maximum, becoming the 21st player in the history of the sport to make three. What a moment!#HomeNations 🏴 | @BetVictor | @markwil147 pic.twitter.com/aKzh0o7DwQ— World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) December 16, 2022 After potting the black Williams began sauntering off for the mid-session interval before being called back to accept the congratulations of his Australian opponent. Williams made his first competitive 147 break against Robert Milkins at the 2005 World Championship, and his second at a minor event in 2010. It is already the seventh maximum break of the season. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze 2 Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire 3 Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire 4 Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed… 5 Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you 6 5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath 2 7 Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care… 8 Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach 9 Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 3 10 Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape 16 More from The Courier St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he… Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at… 3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat… 4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable… ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee 3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44… KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril 'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please Editor's Picks Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 Alan Soutar back working as a firefighter on New Year’s Day – as Arbroath darts hero rues ‘missed opportunity’ Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023 SNP ‘hardball’ threat to take education powers from councils Q&A: Getting to know Albany Keith, owner of popular Dundee café FIKA Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed Kisses from Kinsley: Charity being launched in memory of brave Angus toddler 5 Dundee, Perth & Fife restaurants praised by our reviewers in 2022 Kinghorn Loony Dook: Best pictures as Fifers brave chilly Forth to see in 2023 New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire Most Commented 1 5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath 2 Dundee bypass 'consigned to history' as A90 plan takes shape 3 City planner questions decision to build another office block at Dundee Waterfront 4 Angus crematorium objectors bank on appeal hearing early in 2023 5 Broughty Ferry bus shelters destroyed by vandals again - just weeks after repairs 6 Dundee council chiefs urged to call in expert over Olympia corrosion 7 15 flash flood pictures from Tayside and Fife as wild weather causes disruption 8 Claims A9 treated like a 'forgotten backwater' as petition reaches 3,700 signatures 9 Kirkcaldy sees biggest house price rise but Dundee and Perth lag behind 10 Plans lodged for one of the world's biggest wind farms off Fife coast