Dowdall says threats to his family increased after agreeing to testify against Hutch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Dowdall says threats to his family increased after agreeing to testify against Hutch

By Press Association
December 16 2022, 1.57pm
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Jonathan Dowdall (front left), surrounded by dock officers and police during the trial at the Special Criminal Court, Dublin, of Gerry “The Monk” Hutch (third left) for the murder of David Byrne at a hotel in Dublin in 2016. Mr Byrne, 34, was killed during a crowded boxing weigh-in at the Regency Hotel in one of the early attacks of the Hutch-Kinahan gangland feud. Issue date: Monday December 12, 2022.
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Jonathan Dowdall (front left), surrounded by dock officers and police during the trial at the Special Criminal Court, Dublin, of Gerry “The Monk” Hutch (third left) for the murder of David Byrne at a hotel in Dublin in 2016. Mr Byrne, 34, was killed during a crowded boxing weigh-in at the Regency Hotel in one of the early attacks of the Hutch-Kinahan gangland feud. Issue date: Monday December 12, 2022.

Key State witness Jonathan Dowdall has told the court that the threat level to his family has increased since he decided to testify in the trial of Gerard “The Monk” Hutch.

Hutch’s legal team is playing videos of gardai interviewing Dowdall in 2016 in the wake of the Regency shooting.

The defence is then cross-examining Dowdall on why he wasn’t more forthcoming about what he knew.

“I’ve no connection to the Regency hotel in any shape or form,” the former Sinn Fein councillor is heard telling Gardai on the tapes.

“I’m not connected to the murder.”

Later in the tapes, when asked did he bring his father Patrick to the Regency hotel, Dowdall tells Gardai: “I can’t remember, I’ve no comment on it. Jesus Christ.”

Gerry Hutch court case
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

During Garda questioning of Dowdall over when he had last been to the Regency hotel, to which Dowdall answered he had not been in the hotel for “years”, Dowdall is seen holding his head in his hand.

Dowdall responded in court on Friday that he didn’t know at that time that the room booked at the Regency was involved in the murder of David Byrne.

He said he also couldn’t tell Gardai about certain aspects for fear of what would happen to him and his family.

“What I knew would happen then has happened now,” he said, adding that it was “worse” than he had feared.

The level of threats against his mother and family increased after he decided to give evidence, he added.

“Telling a 62-year-old woman that she’s dead, that my children are dead,” Dowdall said.

Dowdall told the court his children haven’t attended school since September because the threat level is too high, and that it has affected his daughter’s career.

Gerry Hutch court case
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Gerry “The Monk” Hutch (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

“The level of pressure that people get under,” he said, adding that it was why no one testifies.

Senior council for Hutch Brendan Grehan responded he would keep asking questions and that he would not be put off from doing his job.

Mr Grehan repeatedly put it to Dowdall that he had chosen to speak to Gardai during the 2016 interviews and told the court that he had chosen to tell “elaborate lies”.

“You didn’t have to say anything but instead you chose to lie your way out of the situation.”

Dowdall said he understood he didn’t have to say anything, or praise Hutch during the Garda interviews, but he was in the dark about how the room had been used.

“I didn’t know who stayed in the room, Mr Grehan.

“I didn’t tell them the truth… I explained all this and the reasons why,” he said, accusing Mr Grehan of “playing silly beggers here (sic).”

Gerry Hutch court case
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall being cross examined by Hutch’s defence (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Mr Grehan told Dowdall that he spoke to Gardai because “you consider yourself to be a convincing liar.”

“You would say that Mr Grehan,” Dowdall responded.

“You just want me to put me in that box and call me a liar, a liar, a liar,” he added, telling Mr Grehan he knew better than anyone that he couldn’t speak about what he knew then.

David Byrne, 33, was killed during a crowded boxing weigh-in event on February 5, 2016, in one of the first deadly attacks of the Hutch-Kinahan gangland feud.

Hutch, from the Paddocks, Clontarf, has denied the charge of murder.

Dowdall, 44, who was to stand trial for murder, is serving a four-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to facilitating the murder of Mr Byrne.

His father Patrick Dowdall, aged 65 with the same address on the Navan Road, also admitted assisting a criminal gang to commit the murder and was sentenced to two years.

This is in relation to the booking of a room at the Regency hotel the night before the fatal attack that was used by one of the gunmen.

Friday marks Dowdall’s fifth day of giving evidence at the non-jury Special Criminal Court, and the fourth day of cross-examination.

Two other men, Paul Murphy, 59, of Cabra Road, Swords, and Jason Bonney, 50, of Drumnigh Wood in Portmarnock, also pleaded not guilty to lesser charges related to the murder.

The three defendants sat beside each other in the dock, with Mr Hutch seen using a hearing aid.

The trial continues on Friday afternoon.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril

Editor's Picks

Most Commented