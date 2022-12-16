Varadkar prepares to become taoiseach for second time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Varadkar prepares to become taoiseach for second time

By Press Association
December 16 2022, 3.25pm
File photo dated 25/10/22 of Tanaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar. A new law to protect employees’ tips is to be introduced on December 1. The Payment of Wages (Amendment) (Tips and Gratuities) Act 2022 will see employees given legal rights over the payment of tips. Issue date: Monday October 31, 2022.
Leo Varadkar is preparing to becoming Ireland’s premier for the second time in a power handover agreed in the deal that formed the current coalition government.

Fine Gael leader Mr Varadkar will replace Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin as taosieach at a special sitting of the Dail parliament in Dublin on Saturday.

Setting aside almost a century of animosity, the two parties forged out of Ireland’s Civil War of the 1920s agreed to share power together in 2020 after that year’s inconclusive general election result.

Ireland’s Green Party also joined the coalition.

Micheal Martin will resign as taoiseach on Saturday morning (PA)

While Fianna Fail emerged from the 2020 poll narrowly winning the most seats (38), Sinn Fein (which won 37 seats) secured the most first preference votes.

Sinn Fein accused its two main rivals of conspiring to keep it out of power and has continued to heavily criticise the coalition administration in its role as the main opposition party in the Dail.

The dynamic between the three big parties is set to dominate the narrative of Irish politics leading up to the next general election, which has to take place before spring 2025.

Mr Varadkar previously served as taoiseach from 2017 to 2020 at the head of a minority Fine Gael administration that relied on a confidence and supply arrangement with Fianna Fail to maintain power.

The mid term switch of premiers will also prompt a cabinet reshuffle in Dublin, however, there is expected to be minimal movement among the departmental portfolios.

Mr Martin will become deputy premier (tanaiste) and will also take on a ministerial post.

Mr Varadkar held the enterprise brief when he served as tanaiste and will vacate that post upon becoming taoiseach.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, Micheal Martin and Leo Varadkar agreed to enter coalition government together in 2020 (Niall Carson/PA)

One scenario could see Mr Martin become Ireland’s foreign affairs minister – a position he held over a decade ago.

Current foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney could then potentially replace his party leader Mr Varadkar at the helm of the department of enterprise.

It has already been agreed as part of the coalition agreement that Fine Gael Finance Minister Pascal Donohoe and Fianna Fail Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath will switch roles.

Current foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney could then potentially replace his party leader Mr Varadkar at the helm of the department of enterprise (Niall Carson/PA)

Saturday’s formalities will commence with Mr Martin officially resigning at an engagement with Irish President Michael D Higgins in Dublin.

Mr Varadkar will then be nominated taoiseach during a sitting of the Dail.

The Fine Gael leader will then himself travel to Mr Higgins’ residence at Aras an Uachtarain where his appointment will be confirmed.

Cabinet colleagues will also be confirmed in office by the president later in the day before the new-look government is expected to hold its first meeting.

