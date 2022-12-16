King dances with Anne Frank’s stepsister during visit to Jewish community centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
King dances with Anne Frank’s stepsister during visit to Jewish community centre

By Press Association
December 16 2022, 3.50pm
King Charles during a visit to the JW3 Jewish community centre in London (PA)
King Charles during a visit to the JW3 Jewish community centre in London (PA)

The King has danced with Anne Frank’s stepsister while visiting a Jewish community centre in north London.

At 93, Eva Schloss has survived Nazi concentration camps, spent decades promoting peace among humanity and now has danced with a King during a celebration of Chanukah.

She said: “He was sweet, he really took part, he seemed to enjoy it but it is unusual for him not to make a speech. But he was very relaxed and he enjoyed it, I was trying to get a dance with him.

Royal visit to Jewish community centre
The King during a visit to the JW3 Jewish community centre in London as the Jewish community prepares to celebrate Chanukah (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror)

“They are so easy to talk to, they are not standing on a higher level where you have to make an appointment, they are human beings and want to be part of the community and part of the British people and help everybody.”

Charles toured the JW3 community centre on Finchley Road speaking to school children packing presents and food hampers for families around Camden, refugees baking ginger bread biscuits and survivors of the Holocaust.

In a speech during which she presented the King with a Chanukiah of eight candelabras, Dame Vivian Duffield said she founded JW3 to give the Jewish community in London a place to gather to protect and celebrate their heritage.

Royal visit to Jewish community centre
The King during a visit to the JW3 Jewish community centre in London as the Jewish community prepares to celebrate Chanukah (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror)

Eva said: “Unfortunately, there is still antisemitism, people say Jewish people should go to Israel, this is England, but I hope we are getting over these prejudices.

“England is one of the rich countries in the world and we have to struggle with poverty and I hope King Charles will be able to manage this situation a little bit.

“I hope he will help make things easier for everybody and fight racism. I think he is a very good King.”

As Charles visited the kitchen where a group of young refugees were baking biscuits for the Christmas hampers, one of the cooks, Sefinat, fell to her knees with giddiness.

She said afterwards: “To be honest, I can’t explain the feeling. To see him live, I was like oh my god, it was a nice feeling and I’m happy I was able to meet him.”

Royal visit to Jewish community centre
The King during a visit to the JW3 Jewish community centre in London as the Jewish community prepares to celebrate Chanukah (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror)

JW3’s chief executive Raymond Simonson, who accompanied the King on his tour of the centre, said the King turned up with a car boot full of rice and tinned tuna to go into the donation packets.

He said: “The volunteers came and took it out the car and packed it up. That will stay with me for a while.

“There are 200 households we support around the Camden area and they don’t have enough food at Christmas and now they have food from the King as well as from our volunteers.

“Most people in the British Jewish community come from refugee stock and the fact of being accepted and meeting the Monarch, it’s an endorsement of the community’s place in British society.

“When you see the King visiting and saying happy Chanukah it says to people that the person in the highest seat accepts us.

“It has been 365 years since we were readmitted after being expelled and to know that we are secure here and not in danger… That means so much to people.”

