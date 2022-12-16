Man who took daughters from mother and left them in Libya jailed for fifth time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man who took daughters from mother and left them in Libya jailed for fifth time

By Press Association
December 16 2022, 4.45pm Updated: December 16 2022, 5.10pm
Mohammed El Zubaidy appeared at the High Court in London (PA)
Mohammed El Zubaidy appeared at the High Court in London (PA)

A man who took his two daughters from their mother and left them with relatives in Libya nearly eight years ago has been jailed for a fifth time.

Sir Jonathan Cohen handed Mohammed El Zubaidy a 12-month jail term at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London on Friday.

The judge concluded that El Zubaidy had breached orders made during a High Court fight with estranged wife Tanya Borg and was in contempt.

Ms Borg has been fighting to get Angel El Zubaidy, now 22, and her 11-year-old sister Maya back to Britain since El Zubaidy left them with his mother in Tripoli in early 2015, judges have heard.

Mohammed El Zubaidy received a 12 month jail term
Mohammed El Zubaidy has been jailed for a fifth time (PA)

She had taken High Court action in London and her eldest daughter has been classified as a “vulnerable” adult by judges.

Orders were aimed at reuniting Ms Borg with her daughters and Sir Jonathan described the case as “about as bad” as it was “possible to imagine.

Ms Borg, 43, of Pewsey, Wiltshire, said after Friday’s hearing that a longer sentence would have been “better”.

Four other judges had previously handed El Zubaidy, 44, jail terms, of 12 months and two years, after also concluding he had breached orders aimed at getting his daughters back home to their mother.

Angel El Zubaidy missing
Tanya Borg with her daughters Angel, left, and Maya El Zubaidy (PA)

Ms Borg had complained, earlier this year, that he was still in breach of orders and asked Sir Jonathan to impose a fifth jail sentence.

“The more the better,” she told the PA news agency after Sir Jonathan had imposed the 12-month term.

“Two years would have been better. He only does six months.”

She said she thought El Zubaidy was living in Wood Green, north London.

Sir Jonathan said Libyan law prevented El Zubaidy’s daughters leaving Libya without his consent.

“He will not even let their mother know where they are,” said the judge on Friday.

“She has no means of contacting them and has not been able to speak to them for years.

“He has wilfully breached court orders – it is a matter of no concern for him whatsoever.

“The children are being kept in a country which the father himself as described as dangerous.”

Sir Jonathan added: “It is said the children are with their maternal grandmother but there is no way to confirm that is the case, or whether the children are in good health or not.”

He went on: “I regard this as about as bad a case as it is possible to imagine.”

El Zubaidy had been given a 12-month term in 2017, separate jail terms of two years and 12 months in 2018, and another 12-month term in 2021.

Judges had heard that El Zubaidy had left prison earlier this year.

Ms Borg and Mr El Zubaidy had met two decades ago, judge have heard.

She was born in Malta and he was born in Libya.

Barrister Richard Bentwood, who represented El Zubaidy, argued that there was no point in jailing El Zubaidy again – and said “enough is enough”.

“He does not believe there is anything he can do to effect their return,” Mr Bentwood told Sir Jonathan.

“He believes there is nothing more he can do.”

Mr Bentwood said there was no reason to think that another jail term would cause El Zubaidy to change his “approach”.

He added: “Mr El Zubaidy informs the court he will not comply with further orders – he will not comply any further.”

