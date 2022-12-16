Harry and Meghan fighting ’emotional war’ but Netflix will be winner – PR expert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment TV & Film

Harry and Meghan fighting ’emotional war’ but Netflix will be winner – PR expert

By Press Association
December 16 2022, 6.33pm
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Mark Williams/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Mark Williams/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are fighting a “visceral emotional war” with the royal family but the only winners will be Netflix, a PR expert has said.

Harry and Meghan’s documentary on the streaming service has plunged relations with the monarchy to a new low after they made damaging claims that could irreparably break bonds with the Prince of Wales.

In another development, a former communications secretary to the Queen countered Harry’s suggestion that press officers representing different royals briefed against members of the royal family, saying any such action would be “counterproductive”.

Public relations and crisis consultant Mark Borkowski said the six-part Harry & Meghan Netflix documentary, which gave an insight into their luxury Californian lifestyle, battles with the media and travails with the royals in the aftermath of stepping down, was aimed at a US, not UK, audience.

He said: “This is not messaging for the UK, they’ve clearly given that up, this is purely messaging for America who do understand that lifestyle.

“This is a war, a visceral emotional war they’re fighting in America and they’re painting the royal family in a way which fits dangerously closely to the narrative of The Crown.”

During the final instalments of the Netflix documentary released this week the duke alleged his brother, the Prince of Wales, screamed and shouted at him during a tense Sandringham summit and Kensington Palace “lied to protect my brother” when it issued a statement denying a story William had bullied him out of the royal family.

In a raft of other bombshell allegations against his family, Harry accused his father, now the King, of saying untrue things when the Queen gathered them together at Sandringham in January 2020 in a bid to solve the Megxit crisis.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex Netflix documentary
Harry, Meghan, Kate and William during a Royal Foundation Forum event but behind the scenes the Sussexes were having issues (Chris Jackson/PA)

Harry also claimed his brother’s office, Kensington Palace, traded negative stories just like his father’s had in the past, saying it was “heartbreaking” to see something he and William promised they would “never ever do” taking place.

Ailsa Anderson, who served as communications and press secretary to the late Queen, reportedly said briefing against the royals would only harm the monarchy.

She told ABC’s Good Morning America: “In the 13 years that I worked for the royal household, there is not one occasion where I ever briefed against another member of the royal family.

“It would be completely counterproductive; it would damage the institution. It would be wrong, and the Queen would not sanction it.”

Harry and Meghan’s allegations sparked a furious response from some of the nation’s papers, with The Sun running with the frontpage headline The Traitor & The Dutiful, with a picture of William and his family, and said the latest allegations amounted to a declaration of “all-out war” against the royal family.

Together at Christmas Carol Service
William and Kate arriving with their children  for the Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey a few hours after the final instalments of Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary aired (James Manning/PA)

In America The Hollywood Reporter said about the Sussexes: “They show no signs of surrender as episodes four through six plunge the Firm deeper into reputational bedlam, the current heir to the throne at its center.”

Harry and Meghan are rumoured to have signed a deal with Netflix worth tens of millions of dollars which has enabled them to become financially independent, one of their aims when they stepped down as working royals.

Mr Borkowski said: “The winners in this are Netflix, they’re harvesting huge amounts and obviously they want to get as much money back as possible.”

Just hours after the finale aired on the streaming giant on Thursday, the royal family put on a united front, with William and the Princess of Wales taking Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Kate’s Together at Christmas carol concert.

And the King appeared relaxed on Friday when he enjoyed an impromptu dance with Eva Schloss, Anne Frank’s stepsister, during a celebration of the Jewish festival Chanukah when he visited a Jewish community centre in north London.

