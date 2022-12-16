Capitol rioter who led mob chasing police officer is jailed for five years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Capitol rioter who led mob chasing police officer is jailed for five years

By Press Association
December 16 2022, 7.18pm Updated: December 16 2022, 8.35pm
Douglas Jensen, centre, has been jailed for five years for his part in the Capitol riot (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
An Iowa construction worker and QAnon follower was sentenced on Friday to five years in prison for his role in the January 6 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol, when he led a crowd chasing a police officer who diverted rioters away from lawmakers.

Wearing a T-shirt celebrating the conspiracy theory with his arms spread, Douglas Jensen became part of one of the most memorable images from the riot.

As he handed down the sentence, Judge Timothy Kelly said he was not sure that Jensen understood the seriousness of a violent attack in which he played a “big role”.

“It snapped our previously unbroken tradition of peaceful transfer of power. We can’t get that back,” the judge said. “I wish I could say I had evidence you understood this cannot be repeated.”

Jensen was convicted at trial of seven counts, including felony charges that he obstructed Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote and that he assaulted or interfered with police officers during the siege.

His sentence also includes three years of supervised release and a 2,000 US dollar (£1650) fine.

He gave a brief statement to the judge, saying that he wanted to return to “being a family man and my normal life before I got involved with politics”.

Jensen scaled a retaining wall and entered through a broken window so he could be one of the first people to storm the Capitol that day, Judge Kelly said.

Capitol Riot QAnon Believer
Douglas Jensen led a mob which chased a police officer (Polk County Jail via AP)

He led a group that chased Capitol police pfficer Eugene Goodman up a staircase. He would later re-entered the building and scuffle with police.

“Doug Jensen wanted to be the poster boy of the insurrection,” prosecutor Emily Allen said.

Jensen wore a T-shirt with a large “Q” on it because he wanted the conspiracy theory to get credit for what happened that day, his defence attorney, Christopher Davis, said.

Mr Davis said Jensen’s own “childhood of horrors” influenced his later faith in the baseless belief that former President Donald Trump was secretly fighting against enemies in the “deep state” and a child sex trafficking ring run by satanic paedophiles and cannibals.

It also includes the apocalyptic prophesy that “The Storm” was coming and would usher in mass arrests and executions of Trump’s foes, including then-vice president Mike Pence, whom Trump would deride that day as lacking courage.

Mr Davis has argued Jensen was dressed as a “walking advertisement for QAnon” and not intending to attack the Capitol. He did not physically hurt people or damage anything inside the Capitol, Mr Davis said, and many friends and family members wrote letters to the judge on his behalf.

Mr Goodman’s quick thinking that day – to divert the rioters away from the Senate and then find back-up – avoided “tremendous bloodshed,” Capitol police inspector Thomas Lloyd said on Friday.

Mr Pence was presiding over the Senate on January 6 as a joint session of Congress was convened to certify President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory.

Before the riot, Mr Trump and his allies spread the falsehood that Mr Pence somehow could have overturned the election results.

Approximately 900 people have been charged with federal crimes for their conduct on January 6.

More than 400 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanour offences. Sentences for the rioters have ranged from probation for low-level offences to 10 years in prison for a man who used a metal flagpole to assault an officer.

