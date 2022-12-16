Family pay tribute to ‘beautiful soul’ Briton killed in Qatari oil rig incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Family pay tribute to ‘beautiful soul’ Briton killed in Qatari oil rig incident

By Press Association
December 16 2022, 7.44pm
Robert Robson and his partner, Kristie Graham (Family handout/PA)
Robert Robson and his partner, Kristie Graham (Family handout/PA)

The family of a 38-year-old man who died after a “non-work related incident” involving three Britons onboard an oil rig in Qatar have paid tribute to a “one-of-a-kind, beautiful soul”.

Robert Robson, of Tyne and Wear, was working on the Seafox Burj oil rig off the coast of the Middle Eastern country when he died following the incident in the early hours of Monday.

A second Briton was also injured and treated in hospital with a third having been detained by the authorities investigating the incident.

All three men were contractors working for Film-Ocean, an underwater inspection company based in Ellon, Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

Mr Robson’s family have released a tribute as well as a photograph showing him with his partner Kristie Graham.

They said: “Robbie was an amazing, one-of-a-kind, beautiful soul.

“He was a loving partner, dad, son, brother and uncle who was tragically taken too soon.

“He was an irreplaceable friend to many, and Robbie will be sorely missed by everyone that knew him.

“As a family, we request privacy at this time.”

Film-Ocean said in a statement: “Film-Ocean Ltd can regretfully confirm one person has been fatally wounded and another has been injured following a non-work related incident on an offshore installation off Qatar.

“A third person has been taken into police custody and is assisting Qatari authorities with their inquiries.

“The injured worker received treatment in hospital in Qatar, but has since been released.

“The next-of-kin of those involved have been informed, and the company is working to ensure they receive the appropriate support.

“All three personnel were contracted to Film-Ocean and were working on the platform at the time of the incident, which was reported around 0140hrs Arabia Standard Time on Monday, December 12.

“Film-Ocean is liaising with the Foreign and Commonwealth and Development Office, as well as other stakeholders, to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”

A FCDO spokeswoman said: “We are supporting the families of a British man who has died and a man who has been injured in Qatar and are in contact with the local authorities.”

