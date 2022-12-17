Young adults turn to cars as rail strikes wreck Christmas travel plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Young adults turn to cars as rail strikes wreck Christmas travel plans

By Press Association
December 17 2022, 12.05am
Car use will surge as nearly two out of five young adults’ Christmas plans have been disrupted by rail strikes, a new survey suggests (Victoria Jones/PA)
Car use will surge as nearly two out of five young adults’ Christmas plans have been disrupted by rail strikes, a new survey suggests (Victoria Jones/PA)

Car use will surge as nearly two out of five young adults’ Christmas plans have been disrupted by rail strikes, a new survey suggests.

Some 39% of respondents to an RAC survey aged 18-24 said they have changed their festive travel itinerary due to industrial action on the railways, more than any other age category.

The figure for all ages was 21%.

More than half (51%) of young adults affected by the strikes are turning to private cars, with 28% planning to drive themselves and 23% getting a lift from someone else.

Just 15% said they will travel by other means such as by coach and 10% will rebook onto a train service on a non-strike day.

Dependency on car use when disrupted by train strikes is also prevalent among most other groups, ranging from 52% to 54% for all age categories from 25 to 64.

More than a quarter of affected respondents did not have an alternative plan when questioned this week.

Some 2,007 people were surveyed.

Just a fifth of train services will operate on Saturday as thousands of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 14 train companies strike in a long-running row over jobs, pay and conditions.

This followed walkouts on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

Services will also be disrupted due to an RMT overtime ban at train operators from Sunday until January 2.

RMT workers at Network Rail will also strike from 6pm on Christmas Eve until 6am on December 27.

Passengers are being urged to complete Christmas Eve journeys as early as lunchtime.

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said: “With just over a week until Christmas Day, so many people’s plans have been thrown into disarray as a result of the industrial action affecting vast swathes of the railway.

“While some people do intend to rebook onto different trains, the proportion is relatively small and, as our research shows, it’s once again the private car that is coming to the rescue of so many people this Christmas.

“But it’s those with access to a car who are the lucky ones. Things are distinctly less rosy for people who don’t, with a large proportion of these currently without a plan for how they’ll make their Christmas getaways this year.

“Short of booking an urgent coach ticket or cancelling their plans altogether, we have to hope that friends or family members are in a position to help them out with a last-minute offer of a lift.

“There’s no question that the strikes are going to make this year’s Christmas getaway on the roads busier than normal this year with.

“Our advice is to plan ahead and avoid travelling at peak times of the day if possible.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril

Editor's Picks

Most Commented