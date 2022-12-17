Something To Talk About songwriter Shirley Eikhard dies aged 67

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Something To Talk About songwriter Shirley Eikhard dies aged 67

By Press Association
December 17 2022, 3.50pm Updated: December 17 2022, 3.58pm
Shirley Eikhard (Courtesy of Eric Alper via AP)
Shirley Eikhard (Courtesy of Eric Alper via AP)

Shirley Eikhard, the singer-songwriter who supplied songs for Cher, Emmylou Harris, Anne Murray, Chet Atkins and found lasting fame penning Bonnie Raitt’s Grammy-winning 1991 hit Something To Talk About, has died aged 67.

Eikhard died on Thursday at Headwaters Health Care Centre in Orangeville, Ontario, due to complications from cancer, said publicist Eric Alper.

The blues-rock smash hit Something To Talk About was written in 1985 and Eikhard had offered it to Murray and other artists, who all declined to record it.

Then years later Raitt left a message on Eikhard’s phone saying she had just recorded it.

Raitt said later she had discovered the song on a demo Eikhard had sent and admired it.

The song was the first single from Raitt’s 1991 album Luck Of The Draw and spent 20 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number five.

It would win Raitt the best pop vocal performance at the 1992 Grammy Awards and was also nominated in the record of the year category.

On Grammy night, Raitt made sure to thank Eikhard and she turned to Twitter after Eikhard’s death to say she was “deeply saddened”, writing: “I will be forever grateful for our beautiful connection and friendship.”

Eikhard earned Juno Awards in 1973 and 1974 for best country female artist and she won several BMI Awards.

She was inducted into the Canadian Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in October 2020.

Her most recent album was 2021’s On My Way To You.

During her career, Eikhard released 18 full-length albums between 1972 to 2021 and taught herself to play guitar, piano, bass, drums, percussion, chromatic harmonica, sax, banjo and mandolin.

At age 15, Eikhard’s song It Takes Time was recorded by country singer Murray in 1971, and later became a hit in her native Canada.

Eikhard released her self-titled debut album the following year in 1972.

The title track for Atkins’ 41st studio album, Pickin’ My Way, was one of Eikhard’s earliest successes.

She also crafted with Cher the frenetic dance track Lovers Forever for the 1994 film Interview With The Vampire, but it did not make the final soundtrack cut.

They collaborated again on Born With The Hunger, from Cher’s 2000 album, Not.com.mercial.

Eikhard sang the theme song for Stanley Kramer’s 1976 film The Domino Principle starring Gene Hackman and Candice Bergen, as well as the theme song for The Passion Of Ayn Rand in 2000.

