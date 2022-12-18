Always a way forward, says Archbishop about royal family rift

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Always a way forward, says Archbishop about royal family rift

By Press Association
December 18 2022, 10.59am Updated: December 18 2022, 11.05am
Archbishop of Canterbury (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
Archbishop of Canterbury (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

The Archbishop of Canterbury has said there is “always a way forward” but it has to be “at the right time”, when asked about reconciliation between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the royal family.

The Most Rev Justin Welby officiated at the couple’s wedding in 2018 and said that due to pastoral confidentiality he could not really comment on the rift.

Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have remained silent over Harry’s allegations in his Netflix show that the Prince of Wales left him terrified after screaming and shouting at him during a summit at Sandringham.

Royal wedding
Harry and William with the Archbishop of Canterbury at Harry’s wedding (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Harry also claimed in the controversial six-part series that Kensington Palace “lied to protect my brother” when it issued a statement denying a story William had bullied him out of the royal family.

And he accused the King of lying at the tense Megxit crisis meeting with the Queen in January 2020.

Charles is said to be hurt by Harry and Meghan’s criticism of the royal family, but has not given up hope of building bridges, the Daily Express newspaper reported.

On Sunday the archbishop was asked if he could see a way in which Harry and Meghan may be able to reconcile with the royal family.

He told BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme: “I can’t really comment on it because I married them and there’s sort of pastoral confidentiality.

“There’s always a way forward, but it has to be at the right time.

Royal wedding
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby joins the hands of Harry and Meghan (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“And, as a Christian, I live in the belief that forgiveness comes from God through Jesus Christ and that God, particularly at this time of the year, God breaks into the world to open the way to forgiveness through the Christ channel.

“But the way we welcome that opportunity is different for everyone. And there has to be a right time.”

Earlier in the programme, in a separate section of the show unrelated to the royal family, Mr Welby said people get absolutely “crucified” nowadays when they make a mistake.

He was asked if he thinks there is currently a lack of togetherness and said: “I think there is. I think we just haven’t adjusted to the way in which we communicate, is one problem.

“I think also we’ve become very unforgiving. When people make a mistake, they’re absolutely, to use a phrase from my own world, crucified for it – sorry, I couldn’t think of another word.”

He went on to say: “I think people suffer hugely when they go wrong, not just with public exposure, but the awful trolling that goes on, and the inability to accept apologies, to seek forgiveness.

“Those are really difficult things.”

Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg
The Archbishop of Canterbury appeared on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

This week Lady Susan Hussey, who asked a black British charity boss where she “really came from” during a Buckingham Palace reception, apologised to her in person.

Ngozi Fulani, founder of the charity Sistah Space, expressed shock at her treatment by Lady Susan, the late Queen’s lady in waiting, and said she had suffered “horrific abuse” on social media in the aftermath.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement the two women had met on Friday at Buckingham Palace: “At this meeting, filled with warmth and understanding, Lady Susan offered her sincere apologies for the comments that were made and the distress they caused to Ms Fulani.

“Lady Susan has pledged to deepen her awareness of the sensitivities involved and is grateful for the opportunity to learn more about the issues in this area.

“Ms Fulani, who has unfairly received the most appalling torrent of abuse on social media and elsewhere, has accepted this apology and appreciates that no malice was intended.”

Meanwhile, Mr Welby also talked about the cost-of-living crisis during the Sunday morning programme.

“We see it in the church in a 400% increase in people coming to the food banks,” he said, adding that the increase he was referring to was over the past 18 months.

“We’re seeing this continually. Debt rising, pressures on families, just at all sorts of levels,” he added.

