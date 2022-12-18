In Pictures: Sausage dogs show off festive finery during winter walk

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dachshunds sporting Santa suits and reindeer horns braved the snowy ground in London for the annual Hyde Park Sausage Walk.

Owners and their sausage dogs came together in the annual event to celebrate the season by donning festive fancy dress and tasteful Christmas jumpers.

(Yui Mok/PA)

Red was the most popular colour for this year’s Christmassy coats and costumes.

While the conditions proved too chilly for some delicate paws, dozens of dashing dachshunds took the opportunity to scamper with their buddies.

