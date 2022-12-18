Lionel Messi breaks World Cup appearances record en route to glory in Qatar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lionel Messi breaks World Cup appearances record en route to glory in Qatar

By Press Association
December 18 2022, 6.44pm Updated: December 18 2022, 10.31pm
Lionel Messi made his 26th and most significant World Cup appearance (Mike Egerton/PA)
Lionel Messi made his 26th and most significant World Cup appearance (Mike Egerton/PA)

Lionel Messi broke the record for the most World Cup appearances as he inspired Argentina to victory against France in Sunday’s final.

Messi’s 26th appearance at the finals since his debut 16 years ago took him past Germany great Lothar Matthaus’ mark.

Here, the PA news agency looks at his history on the game’s biggest stage after he added the trophy to his career roll honours list.

2006

Appearances: 3
Goals: 1

Messi was used mainly from the bench in his first World Cup as a teenager, coming on to score a late goal and round off a 6-0 win over Serbia – then known as Serbia and Montenegro.

He started against the Netherlands in Argentina’s final group game but was back as a substitute in the last-16 extra-time win over Mexico on his 19th birthday. He was not involved as the Albiceleste exited on penalties in their quarter-final against Germany.

2010

Lionel Messi
Messi was ever-present in South Africa (Niall Carson/PA)

Appearances: 5
Goals: 0

By now a fully-fledged starter and wearing his trademark number 10 shirt, Messi played every minute of Argentina’s campaign but was kept off the scoresheet in all five games.

He did manage an assist for Carlos Tevez as they again beat Mexico in the last 16 – but once more they were eliminated in the next round by Germany, this time 4-0.

2014

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, left, and Lionel Messi after collecting the Golden Glove and Golden Ball respectively in Brazil
Individual recognition was no consolation to Messi as Argentina lost the final (Mike Egerton/PA)

Appearances: 7
Goals: 4

Germany continued to frustrate Argentina and Messi, but not before he had inspired them to the final at the Maracana home of arch rivals Brazil.

Messi played all but 23 minutes of his side’s seven games, scoring four goals and also netting in the penalty shoot-out that saw off the Netherlands in the semi-final. He was named player of the tournament for his efforts.

2018

Lionel Messi at the 2018 World Cup
Messi impressed in Russia but Argentina came up short (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Appearances: 4
Goals: 1

A disappointing tournament for Argentina under the management of Jorge Sampaoli, but Messi largely remained as impressive as ever.

He opened the scoring against Nigeria in their final group game as they bounced back from a 3-0 loss to Croatia with a vital win. Having drawn with Iceland in their opening match – a game in which Messi missed a penalty – Argentina had done enough to limp through to the last 16 but waiting for them there were Group C winners France, who came out on top of a 4-3 barnstormer despite two Messi assists.

2022

Lionel Messi, left, celebrates scoring Argentina’s third goal against France
Lionel Messi celebrates scoring Argentina’s third goal against France (Adam Davy/PA)

Appearances: 7
Goals: 7

With this winter’s tournament painted, Michael Jordan-style, as a ‘Last Dance’ for Messi, he was once more a talismanic presence and inspired Argentina’s run to the final after a shock opening defeat to Saudi Arabia.

The 35-year-old scored in six of their seven games – admittedly with the help of five penalties, netting four – and though France forward and Paris St Germain team-mate Kylian Mbappe pipped him to the Golden Boot with eight, Messi claimed the ultimate prize.

He added three assists, meaning he was directly involved in 10 of Argentina’s 15 goals, with his mesmeric run to set up the third against Croatia for Julian Alvarez arguably his most memorable contribution of another stellar tournament.

Messi’s spot-kick in the final made him the first player to score in the group stage, last 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final at the same World Cup.

All-time appearances: 26
Goals: 13

Messi’s 21 combined goals and assists in World Cups – 13 goals and eight assists – are the most of any player on record according to data supplier Opta, which has assist data as far back as the 1966 tournament.

