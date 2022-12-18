Argentina’s World Cup win a ‘perfect story’ for Lionel Messi – Pablo Zabaleta

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Argentina’s World Cup win a ‘perfect story’ for Lionel Messi – Pablo Zabaleta

By Press Association
December 18 2022, 7.27pm Updated: December 18 2022, 8.33pm
Lionel Messi lifts the World Cup trophy (Martin Rickett/PA)
Lionel Messi lifts the World Cup trophy (Martin Rickett/PA)

Former Argentina defender Pablo Zabaleta was close to tears after watching Lionel Messi lead his country to World Cup glory.

Messi scored twice in the dramatic 3-3 draw against France and rolled in his penalty in the shoot-out as Argentina triumphed 4-2.

“I’m so emotional. It’s one of those moments,” Zabaleta, a team-mate of Messi when Argentina lost to Germany in the 2014 final, said on BBC One.

“I’m just watching Messi. Thank you to everybody for that great game. What a perfect story for Messi. He deserves it 100 per cent.

“I’ve been part of that team when Messi came for the first time to play for the national team. He came to represent his country with the passion and the respect.

“He has always shown that for his country. Everyone is just crying and giving him a big hug.

“For our country, we will see a picture of Diego Maradona and Messi, two of the greatest players of all time, with the World Cup trophy. That is something so incredible.”

The tournament in Qatar has been beset with controversy but the football was at times spellbinding, not least in the final.

“Before the World Cup it was one of the most controversial, but I have to say it has been brilliant in terms of football,” added Zabaleta.

Fellow pundit Alan Shearer said the final, in which Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick for France, was “staggering”.

“We’re breathless up here. It was just an unbelievable final. It was great to be here, a pleasure to be here,” he said.

“I’ve never seen anything like it and I don’t think I’ll ever see anything like it again. It was staggering.”

Host and former England striker Gary Lineker branded Messi, who at 35 had finally landed football’s biggest prize, *a gift from the footballing gods”.

He tweeted: “It’s been an absolute privilege to watch Lionel Messi for nearly two decades. Moment after moment of spellbinding, breathtakingly joyous football. He’s a gift from the footballing Gods.

“So pleased that he’s lifted the ultimate prize in our sport. Thank you and congratulations champ.”

England midfielders Declan Rice and James Maddison were also among the first to pay tribute to Messi.

“Lionel Messi. The best ever,” said Rice. “We will never see a player like Messi ever again.”

Maddison believes the ‘GOAT’ debate between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is settled once and for all.

“For those who know football know that tonight’s result didn’t determine whether Messi was the best player ever or not,” he said.

“But yet I’m so happy he did for the people who thought he needed it so now there’s no debate.”

Former England striker Michael Owen said: “Congratulations Argentina. Incredible game. Surely the best ever final?

“Messi puts the top hat on an unbelievable career but spare a thought Mbappe, a hat-trick in a World Cup final yet goes home empty handed.”

Stars from other sports weighed in to praise Messi.

Britain’s two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray wrote on Twitter: “Is Messi the best athlete of all time? Forget just football. What a man.”

Former India batter Sachin Tendulkar tweeted: “Many congratulations to Argentina on doing this for Messi!

“Wonderful comeback from the way they started the campaign. Special mention to (Emi) Martinez for the spectacular save towards the end of extra time. That was a clear indication to me that Argentina would clinch this.”

England 1966 hero Sir Geoff Hurst, the only previous man to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final, had a message for Mbappe.

He wrote before the shoot-out: “Many congratulations to Mbappe, whatever happens. I’ve had a great run!”

Meanwhile, ex-England skipper John Terry poked fun at himself for his ‘full-kit’ celebration for Chelsea in the 2012 Champions League final in which he had not played.

Posting a picture of former Argentina forward Sergio Aguero celebrating with the team in an Argentina shirt, he wrote: “If you’re going to do it, at least go for it and put the shin pads and boots on.”

