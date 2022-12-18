Police believe same pair of gunmen responsible for two killings in Belfast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Police believe same pair of gunmen responsible for two killings in Belfast

By Press Association
December 18 2022, 10.27pm
Police have linked two brutal shootings in West Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)
Police have linked two brutal shootings in West Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)

The “horrifically violent” murders of Sean Fox and Mark Hall have been formally linked by police.

Both men were killed at close range in broad daylight in West Belfast just under a year apart.

Detectives believe the murders were carried out by “the same two gunmen”.

Mark Hall, 31, was shot dead at his family home in Rodney Drive, Belfast, on Saturday December 18 2021.

Two gunmen approached the home and one fired shots through the front window of the house.

Sean Fox, 42, was murdered at Donegal Celtic Football Club off the Suffolk Road on Sunday October 2 this year.

Two masked gunmen entered the club and shot the father-of-two in front of more than 100 people.

Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan, head of PSNI’s major investigation teams, said: “I can confirm that detectives are now formally linking the horrifically violent murders of Mark Hall and Sean Fox.

“Following careful examination of CCTV footage seized, we believe the murders were carried out by the same two gunmen.

“It is also now our assessment the murders were carried out by an organised group of criminals who operate like terrorists and who may be, or have been, members of terrorist organisations.”

He said police are not attributing the murders to a particular organisation at this time.

But he said their deaths “bear all the hallmarks of dissident republican killings”.

“There are a number of similarities in the two murders including the location of West Belfast, as well as the brazen and reckless style of the shootings in public in broad daylight,” Mr Corrigan added.

“It is clear the gunmen have an in-depth knowledge of these areas in West Belfast and felt comfortable carrying out their executions in front of a number of people and witnesses.

Police believe Mr Fox was “singled out” as he enjoyed a drink in a busy function room.

“They were inside the premises for approximately 21 seconds. The gunmen fired 20 bullets and we have identified multiple strike marks,” the officer said.

Police said they know the suspects travelled to and from the crime scene of Mr Fox’s death on bicycles through the areas of Glen Road, Dungloe Crescent, Glenveigh, Gweedore Gardens and Carigart Avenue between 1420 and 1430 hours on October 2.

One suspect was riding “a light grey or silver generic, low spec model mountain bike”.

“There is a plastic bag over the seat,” he said.

“He was wearing a light grey hoodie with distinctive three orange lines down the arms, dark grey bottoms, dark footwear and gloves and has a cap on under his hoodie. He is carrying a dark black holdall, which I believe contained the guns.”

The second suspect was riding “a racer bike with a distinctive rear point to the saddle which appears to be a Fizik Arione, or a copy of this model”.

“It had a white handlebar, white handlebar stem, pink handlebar tape and white tyres. He was wearing a blue hoodie, dark-coloured bottoms and footwear and light grey gloves,” Mr Corrigan continued.

Police said the same disregard for the safety of local people was on display during Mr Hall’s murder when two masked gunmen arrived at the front door of the house of Mr Hall’s mother.

The men fired shots through the front window and as they fled the scene one of the suspects “turned around and fired a shot at Mark’s sister”.

Detectives also released images of a silver-colour Skoda Superb taxi, registration plate GM16 YCA, that the two suspects arrived at St James’s Crescent on Saturday December 18, last year.

“The taxi has never been recovered and I would appeal to anyone who has information on the car and its whereabouts to contact police,” Mr Corrigan said.

Images of the suspects have been released and police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

Detectives have conducted a number of searches and arrests this week in west Belfast in relation to both murders.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril

Editor's Picks

Most Commented