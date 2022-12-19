Joe Burrow steers Cincinnati Bengals past Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joe Burrow steers Cincinnati Bengals past Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By Press Association
December 19 2022, 6.44am
Joe Burrows steers Bengals past Buccaneers with four touchdowns for sixth win (Chris O’Meara/AP)
Joe Burrows steers Bengals past Buccaneers with four touchdowns for sixth win (Chris O’Meara/AP)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw four second-half touchdowns to steer his team past the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-24 and secure a sixth-straight victory.

Tom Brady’s team led early in the game, with the star quarterback throwing for his own two touchdowns in the second quarter.

But momentum was all with the Bengals from the third, with Burrow finding Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Ja’Marr Chase and Mitchel Wilcox in the end zone.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Houston Texans in overtime to claim the AFC West title.

Running back Jerick McKinnon got the Chiefs over the line with a 26-yard touchdown run.

It is the seventh-straight division win for Kansas City.

The Las Vegas Raiders were victorious over the New England Patriots 30-24.

While the Raiders led for most of the game, the Patriots looked set for a comeback in the final quarter that would push the game into overtime.

That was before wide receiver Jakobi Meyers accidentally handed opposing defensive end Chandler Jones a 48-yard fumble return touchdown.

The Jacksonville Jaguars eclipsed the Dallas Cowboys 40-34 on the back of a crucial Raysharn Jenkins interception.

He picked off Dak Prescott’s pass in overtime, returning it 52 yards for a touchdown.

It was Jenkins’ first pick six in his career.

In other games, the Buffalo Bills narrowly defeated the Miami Dolphins 32-29, the Chicago Bears lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 25-20, and the New Orleans Saints beat the Atlanta Falcons 21-18.

The Detroit Lions triumphed over the New York Jets 20-17, the Carolina Panthers lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-24, and the Denver Broncos defeated the Arizona Cardinals 24-15.

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Chargers just escaped the Tennessee Titans 17-14, while the New York Giants beat the Washington Commanders 20-12.

