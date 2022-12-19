11 people seriously injured amid turbulence on Hawaii flight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
11 people seriously injured amid turbulence on Hawaii flight

By Press Association
December 19 2022, 8.01am
The interior of a Hawaiian Airlines plane on its flight from Phoenix to Honolulu (Jazmin Bitanga via AP)
The interior of a Hawaiian Airlines plane on its flight from Phoenix to Honolulu (Jazmin Bitanga via AP)

Eleven people have been seriously injured after severe turbulence rocked a US flight from Phoenix, Arizona, to Honolulu in Hawaii.

Hawaiian Airlines officials called the incident an isolated and unusual event.

Jon Snook, the airline’s chief operating officer, said Hawaiian has not experienced “an incident of this nature in recent history”.

He told a news conference that the flight was full, carrying 278 passengers and 10 crew members.

Damage to the interior of the cabin
Damage clearly visible in the interior of the cabin after turbulence (Jazmin Bitanga via AP)

Jim Ireland, director of Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, said 20 people were taken to hospital, including 11 people deemed to be in serious condition.

At least one person was reported to have been rendered unconscious but all patients were awake and talking when they arrived at hospitals, he said.

Patients suffered cuts, including to the head, as well as bumps and bruises. Some people were nauseous and vomited as a result of extreme motion, Mr Ireland said. Altogether, 36 people received treatment.

“We are also very happy and we feel fortunate that there were not any deaths or other critical injuries. And we’re also very hopeful that all will recover and make a full recovery,” Mr Ireland added.

Mr Snook said three flight attendants were among those taken to hospital.

Cabin damage
Eleven people were seriously hurt (Jazmin Bitanga via AP)

Passenger Kaylee Reyes told Hawaii News Now that her mother had just sat down when the turbulence hit and did not have a chance to buckle her safety belt.

“She flew up and hit the ceiling,” Reyes said.

Mr Snook said there was some internal damage to the aircraft during the turbulence. The seatbelt sign was on at the time, though some of those injured were not wearing them, he said.

Thomas Vaughan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Honolulu, said there had been a weather advisory for thunderstorms that included Oahu and areas that would have included the flight path at the time of the incident.

The airline was aware of the weather forecast and the unstable air and weather conditions, but had no warning the particular patch of air where the turbulence occurred “was in any way dangerous”, Mr Snook said.

He did not know how much altitude the plane lost during the turbulence, saying that would be part of an investigation involving the National Transportation Safety Board.

The plane’s flight data recorder would provide those details, he said.

The investigation would also address precisely what the passengers and crew were doing at the time, he said.

The Airbus A330-200 began its descent immediately after the turbulence and crew declared an emergency due to the number of injuries on board, he said. Air traffic controllers gave the flight priority to land.

The aircraft will undergo an thorough inspection and maintenance, mostly to fix components in the cabin, Snook said.

Mr Snook said he could only speculate whether some passengers hit their heads, but that was likely based on the injuries and the damage to cabin panelling.

“If you don’t have your seatbelt on, you stay where you are as the aircraft goes down and that’s how those injuries occur,” Mr Snook said.

