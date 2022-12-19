Pakistani Taliban detainees seize police centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pakistani Taliban detainees seize police centre

By Press Association
December 19 2022, 9.13am
Security officials stand guard on a blocked road leading to a counter-terrorism centre where several Pakistani Taliban detainees have taken police officers and others hostage (AP)
Security officials stand guard on a blocked road leading to a counter-terrorism centre where several Pakistani Taliban detainees have taken police officers and others hostage (AP)

Several Pakistani Taliban detainees have managed to overpower their guards at a counter-terrorism centre in north-western Pakistan, snatching police weapons and taking control of the facility, officials have said.

The militants at the detention centre in Bannu, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and part of a former tribal region, also took police and others inside the compound hostage, a local government spokesman said.

Officials say at least 30 Taliban fighters are involved in the takeover and that there could be as many as 10 hostages being held.

The action reflects the Pakistani government’s inability to exercise control at all times over the remote region along the border with Afghanistan.

Pakistan security officers
Security officials stand guard on a blocked road leading to the counter-terrorism centre (AP)

The Pakistani Taliban are a separate group but also allied with the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in the neighbouring country last year, as US and Nato troops were in the final stages of their pullout from Afghanistan.

Few other details have emerged about the incident, which started late on Sunday – apparently while police were interrogating the Taliban detainees, according to officials.

By Monday morning, Pakistan had dispatched military troops and special police forces to the area as security official were trying to negotiate with the hostage-takers.

Officials said the place was surrounded and that an operation is under way.

Pakistan security officers
Police and others have been taken hostage inside the compound (AP)

Authorities were still in talks with the hostage-takers, enlisting the help of several relatives of the Taliban insurgents, security officials told The Associated Press.

The officials said some soldiers were also among the hostages.

There are concerns that the military could storm the facility if negotiations fail. In a video message circulating on social media, the hostage-takers threatened to kill the officers if their safe passage is not quickly arranged by the government.

Mohammad Khurasani, a spokesman for the Pakistani Taliban – also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP – confirmed the incident. He said some of the hostage-takers were members of the Pakistani Taliban who had been detained for years.

Mr Khurasani said the TTP fighters were demanding safe passage to North or South Waziristan.

Those areas were a Taliban stronghold until a wave of military offensives over the past years declared the region cleared of insurgents.

Since then, TTP’s top leaders and fighters have been hiding in neighbouring Afghanistan, though the militants still have a relatively free hand in areas of the province.

