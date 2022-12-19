Twitter poll tells Elon Musk to stand down as head of social media firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Twitter poll tells Elon Musk to stand down as head of social media firm

By Press Association
December 19 2022, 11.29am
Elon Musk has said he will abide by the result of a poll on whether to remain as head of Twitter (Yui Mok/PA)
Elon Musk has said he will abide by the result of a poll on whether to remain as head of Twitter (Yui Mok/PA)

Elon Musk appears set to step down as the head of Twitter after users voting in a public poll run by the billionaire said they wanted him to step aside.

“Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll,” Mr Musk tweeted on Sunday night, along with the options Yes or No.

When the poll closed on Monday morning, 57.5% had voted “Yes”, after more than 17.5 million votes were cast.

Mr Musk only took over the social media firm two months ago.

It is unclear if or when the SpaceX and Tesla boss would hand over the day-to-day running of the social media giant, which he purchased in October in a 44 billion US dollar deal (£36 billion), but in a series of tweets posted after announcing the poll, Mr Musk said there was “no successor” in line to take over.

He wrote: “The question is not finding a CEO, the question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive.

“No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor.

“As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it.”

The billionaire’s reign as chief executive as well as the owner of Twitter has been turbulent.

Since taking over the company in October, Mr Musk has laid off more than half the company’s staff, removed the entire board, dissolved its trust and safety council and made a number of controversial moderation decisions, including allowing some suspended accounts such as those of rapper Kanye West and Donald Trump to return to the site.

West, now known as Ye, has been been suspended again over antisemitic statements, while former US president Mr Trump is still to tweet from his restored account.

In recent days, the billionaire has also overseen the suspension and then reinstatement of a number of journalists’ accounts over their coverage of him following the suspension of the Twitter account @ElonJet, which used publicly available data to automatically track Mr Musk’s private jet, an account he had previously said he would not remove because of his free speech beliefs.

