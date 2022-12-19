Investigation into protected peat burning ‘leads to just one formal warning’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Investigation into protected peat burning ‘leads to just one formal warning’

By Press Association
December 19 2022, 3.46pm
Land managers used controlled burning to stimulate heather growth (Emily Beament/PA)
Land managers used controlled burning to stimulate heather growth (Emily Beament/PA)

Just one report of breaching a ban on burning protected peatland sites has led to a formal warning, figures from the Government show.

More than 1,500 individual reports of alleged breaches of the heather and peat burning regulations had been received since a ban on the practice was brought in in May 2021, a written Parliamentary answer on the issue shows.

The Moorland Association said the findings showed landowners were abiding by the rules, and accused environmental organisations such as Greenpeace of misleading the public into thinking legitimate burning of heather was illegal.

But Greenpeace said the figures showed the regulations were “so riddled with loopholes as to be almost unenforceable” and called for a comprehensive ban on burning peatland.

The ban on burning on blanket bog with deep peat – more than 40cm – in specially protected areas of England without a licence was brought in to protect what the Government described as the country’s national rainforest and help tackle climate change and nature loss.

Grouse moor managers carry out controlled burning of heather on peatland during winter months to stimulate new growth of the plants which red grouse can feed on, and say their methods do not harm the peat below.

But conservationists say burning peatland destroys vegetation, erodes the carbon-storing peat and reduces its ability to slow the flow of water and prevent flooding in the valleys below.

The UK has 13% of the world’s blanket bog, which in a healthy state is an important store of carbon and natural habitat for wildlife but produces carbon dioxide emissions when degraded.

Of the 1,584 reported instances since May 2021 when the ban was brought in, 1,022 could not be assessed because they included insufficient location information, while 490 were assessed by the Environment Department (Defra) and conservation agency Natural England.

Many were found to be duplicates, or were established to not amount to offences under the rules, according to Defra junior minister Trudy Harrison.

A total of 72 reports, related to the current burning season this winter are currently undergoing assessment by Defra and Natural England.

A small number of reports progressed to formal investigation, and one instance has resulted in the issue of a formal warning, the written answer shows.

The figures come after officials investigated claims from environmental groups that satellite monitoring and reports suggested dozens of fires were set as part of grouse moor management on protected deep peat areas.

The campaign groups received hundreds of reported incidents of grouse moor burning from members of the public.

The Moorland Association said allegations of disregard for the rules had been shown to be “utterly wrong” and the environmental groups should be ashamed of a “deliberate campaign of misinformation” that made people think legitimate burns were against the law.

Amanda Anderson, director of the Moorland Association, said: “The allegations levelled at trained and skilled grouse moor managers have proven to be false, misleading and fundamentally flawed.

“The results of the investigation show that our members are committed to best practice and abide by the new regulations.

“We do not burn peat and we do not deliberately damage moorland habitat.”

The Moorland Association said the single formal warning came because a permitted burn on shallow peat had spread to heather growing on pockets of deeper peat.

The organisation said controlled burning of vegetation was a crucial tool in the management of the uplands, including for reducing wildfire risk which was worsened due to climate change.

But a Greenpeace UK spokesperson said: “Some moorland owners seem to be relieved that only a ‘small number’ of grouse moor estates are under formal investigation and just one has so far received an official warning.

“But the fact that Natural England was unable to assess more than 1,000 reports of potentially illegal peatland fires is hardly cause for celebration.

“It simply shows that the ban on peat burning is so riddled with loopholes as to be almost unenforceable.”

The spokesperson said scientists had warned that burning any peat – shallow or deep – worsened climate change, and urged ministers to bring in a comprehensive ban on peatland burning and to enforce it.

