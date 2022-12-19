Father of spree killer tried to stop shotgun licence, hearing hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Father of spree killer tried to stop shotgun licence, hearing hears

By Press Association
December 19 2022
Jake Davison, 22, killed his mother, Maxine Davison, 51, after a row and then shot dead four others in a 12-minute attack.
The father of spree killer Jake Davison tried to stop him owning a shotgun and firearms licence because of fears about his mental health, a pre-inquest review heard.

Mark Davison told senior Plymouth coroner Ian Arrow he had contacted Devon and Cornwall Police with concerns about his son and his unstable home life.

Davison, 22, killed his mother Maxine, 51, after a row and then shot dead four others in a 12-minute attack in Plymouth.

Floral tributes left in Biddick Drive, Keyham (Ben Birchall/PA)

Three-year-old Sophie Martyn; her father, Lee, 43; Stephen Washington, 59; and Kate Shepherd, 66, all died on the evening of August 12 last year in the Keyham area of the city.

The apprentice crane operator then turned the pump-action shotgun on himself before armed officers reached him.

The killings happened just weeks after the shotgun and licence had been returned to him by Devon and Cornwall Police. They had been seized in 2020 after Davison assaulted two teenagers in a park.

He had applied for a shotgun certificate in July 2017 and after the application was processed a certificate was issued to him in January 2018 that was valid for five years.

A pre-inquest hearing at Plymouth Coroner’s Court heard arrangements are being made for the inquest to resume on January 17 next year at Exeter racecourse.

Stephen Washington was one of five people killed by Jake Davison (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)
Stephen Washington was one of five people killed by Jake Davison (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)

Bridget Dolan KC, counsel to the inquest, told the hearing Mr Davison has a friend who was present when he phoned Devon and Cornwall Police with his concerns about his son.

The court heard an investigator from the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is planning on obtaining a statement from Mr Davison’s friend.

Mr Davison told the hearing: “I would like to say that when I initially phoned the Devon and Cornwall Police and tried to stop the shotgun licence by telling them that I didn’t think Jake was stable or living in a stable home etc etc, like I have already said before.

“My friend was there, and he is the one who is willing to say that he witnessed me saying such things as well being logged with the Devon and Cornwall Police as well, to confirm what I am saying.”

The IOPC has previously launched a criminal investigation into Devon and Cornwall Police’s firearms licensing unit.

As part of the investigation, two members of staff have been served with gross misconduct notices, while an officer has been served with a misconduct notice.

Social media usage by Davison suggested an obsession with “incel” culture, meaning “involuntary celibate”, as well as an interest in guns and the US.

Reports have suggested Davison’s mother had been struggling to get help for her son, having become concerned about his mental health. A previous hearing has heard she had reported him to the counter-terrorism Prevent programme.

