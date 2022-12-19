Man shot dead by police after officers attend incident in Carlisle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been shot dead by police after officers were sent to an address in Carlisle.

Armed officers were called at 3.37pm on Monday to Borland Avenue to reports of a person threatening people, and found a man in possession of a knife, Cumbria Constabulary said.

The man was shot by police and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the incident following a mandatory referral by Cumbria Constabulary.

“Our investigators are attending the scene and the police post incident procedures, where the officers involved will be providing their initial accounts”, the IOPC said in a statement on Monday evening.

“The IOPC investigation is at a very early stage and no further information can be provided at this time.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic incident.”

A police cordon is in place at the address while officers conduct inquiries.