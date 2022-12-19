Central Park entry gate commemorates the ‘Exonerated Five’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Central Park entry gate commemorates the ‘Exonerated Five’

By Press Association
December 19 2022, 10.26pm
Kevin Richardson, far left, Yusef Salaam, second from left, and Raymond Santana Jr., far right foreground, three of five men exonerated after being wrongfully convicted as teenagers for the 1989 rape of a jogger in Central Park, along with Cicely Harris, second from right, chair of Harlem’s Community Board 10, unveil the “The Gate of the Exonerated” at the northeast gateway of Central Park in New York (Bebeto Matthews/AP/PA)
Kevin Richardson, far left, Yusef Salaam, second from left, and Raymond Santana Jr., far right foreground, three of five men exonerated after being wrongfully convicted as teenagers for the 1989 rape of a jogger in Central Park, along with Cicely Harris, second from right, chair of Harlem's Community Board 10, unveil the "The Gate of the Exonerated" at the northeast gateway of Central Park in New York (Bebeto Matthews/AP/PA)

An entryway to Central Park in New York has been dedicated to remember the injustice that imprisoned five black and Latino teenagers after they were wrongly convicted of the 1989 rape of a white jogger.

The entryway on the northern perimeter of the park flanking Harlem is now known as the “Gate of the Exonerated”.

Scores of people arrived to dedicate the park entry to the men once known as the Central Park Five but now remembered as the Exonerated Five.

It commemorates not only the miscarriage of justice suffered by the five men, organisers say, but also the unknown others who might have been wrongly imprisoned.

“This is a moment. This is legacy time,” said one of the men, Yusef Salaam.

“We are here because we persevere,” he said to a cheering crowd.

Monday was the first time for 33 years that Raymond Santana, another of the men, now in his 40s, has returned to Central Park.

“We were babies, who had no dealing with the law. Never knew what Miranda was,” said Mr Santana, as he recounted when police began interrogating him.

Mr Santana was 14 and Mr Salaam was 16 when they and three others — Kevin Richardson, 14; Korey Wise, 16; and Antron McCray, 15 — were wrongly tried for the rape of a 28-year-old woman, whose brutal attack left with her with permanent injuries and no memory of the assault.

Matias Reyes, a murderer and serial rapist already in prison, would later confess to the crime.

The convictions of the Central Park Five were thrown out in 2002 after the men served six to 13 years in prison.

“It needs to be known what we went through. We went to hell and back,” said Mr Richardson. “We have these scars that nobody sees.”

Central Park Five
Sharonne Salaam, mother of Yusef Salaam who was one of five men exonerated after being wrongfully convicted as teenagers for the 1989 rape of a jogger in Central Park, stands at the park’s northeast gateway which will be named “Gate of the Exonerated” (Bebeto Matthews/AP/PA)

The three men — Mr Wise and Mr McCray could not attend — spoke about how the criminal justice system is stacked against people of colour.

The gate, they said, would stand as reminder of the injustice of the past but also of those still being committed today.

“This is an important time right here — the Gate of the Exonerated, this is for everybody,” Mr Richardson said, “everybody that’s been wronged by cops.”

The remembrance — words etched in stone on a waist-high wall — was years in the making.

Other entrances to the park have been labelled to reflect groups of people who live and work in the city, with names like Artisans’ Gate, Scholars’ Gate and Strangers’ Gate.

Mayor Eric Adams, who was just starting his career as a New York City police officer during the 1989 incident, arrived to the ceremony to pay tribute to the men.

“To these soldiers here, you personify the black male experience,” the mayor said, addressing the men.

Alvin Bragg, who now leads the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, apologised for the men’s ordeal.

“The truth is we shouldn’t be here today,” he said.

