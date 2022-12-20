Green Bay Packers defeat Los Angeles Rams to remain in playoff hunt By Press Association December 20 2022, 5.19am Green Bay Packers defeat Los Angeles Rams to remain in playoff hunt (Matt Ludtke/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The Green Bay Packers kept their playoff hopes alive with a 24-12 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 229 yards and a touchdown to help guide the Packers to their sixth win of the season and keep Green Bay in touch with the Detroit Lions in the NFC North. Both offences took a while to get going as each team traded a field goal through the opening quarter and-a-half. It’s @Showtyme_33! Green Bay extends the lead.📺: #LARvsGB on ESPN📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/GEDpprVg3K pic.twitter.com/mzTTbDRh2c— NFL (@NFL) December 20, 2022 The Packers finally found the end zone through AJ Dillon with just over four minutes left in the half. A Matt Gay field goal just before half-time kept the scores close, but two quick Green Bay touchdowns in the third quarter proved enough to seal a much-needed win for the Packers. Baker Mayfield again stood in for Matt Stafford at quarterback for the Rams, throwing for 111 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze 2 Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire 3 Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed… 4 Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire 5 Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care… 6 5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath 7 Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you 8 Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach 9 Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 3 10 Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape 16 More from The Courier 3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat… 4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable… ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee 3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44… KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril 'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023 Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip Editor's Picks Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 Alan Soutar back working as a firefighter on New Year’s Day – as Arbroath darts hero rues ‘missed opportunity’ Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023 SNP ‘hardball’ threat to take education powers from councils Q&A: Getting to know Albany Keith, owner of popular Dundee café FIKA Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed Kisses from Kinsley: Charity being launched in memory of brave Angus toddler 5 Dundee, Perth & Fife restaurants praised by our reviewers in 2022 Kinghorn Loony Dook: Best pictures as Fifers brave chilly Forth to see in 2023 New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire Most Commented 1 Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 2 Dundee bypass 'consigned to history' as A90 plan takes shape 3 City planner questions decision to build another office block at Dundee Waterfront 4 Angus crematorium objectors bank on appeal hearing early in 2023 5 Broughty Ferry bus shelters destroyed by vandals again - just weeks after repairs 6 Dundee council chiefs urged to call in expert over Olympia corrosion 7 15 flash flood pictures from Tayside and Fife as wild weather causes disruption 8 Claims A9 treated like a 'forgotten backwater' as petition reaches 3,700 signatures 9 Kirkcaldy sees biggest house price rise but Dundee and Perth lag behind 10 Plans lodged for one of the world's biggest wind farms off Fife coast