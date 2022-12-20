Fans line streets to greet world champions – Argentina’s homecoming in pictures By Press Association December 20 2022, 11.03am Updated: December 20 2022, 6.25pm Winners Argentina got a warm welcome on their return home (Natacha Pisarenko/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up World champions Argentina returned home to a rapturous reception following their victory over France in Qatar on Sunday. Fans lined the streets during the middle of the night in Buenos Aires to catch a glimpse of Lionel Messi and Co with the World Cup trophy. Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the scenes which greeted them. Star player Lionel Messi and coach Lionel Scaloni stepped off the plane first (Gustavo Garello/AP) Messi was all smiles (Gustavo Carello/AP) A dummy of the World Cup trophy hung at the entrance of Argentina’s training base (Rodrigo Abd/AP) Penalty shoot-out hero Emiliano Martinez waved to the fans (Gustavo Garello/AP) Scaloni saluted the crowd (Matilde Campodonico/AP) Fans lined the streets as the team paraded with the trophy (Rodrigo Abd/AP) Goalscorer in the final, Angel Di Maria, showed the trophy to the supporters (Rodrigo Abd/AP) Messi, Di Maria and Nicolas Otamendi enjoyed the welcome (Rodrigo Abd/AP) Celebrations continued long into the night (Rodrigo Abd/AP) Argentina savoured the moment (Matilde Campodonico/AP) Police escorted the bus through thousands of fans (Rodrigo Abd/AP) Huge crowds gathered during the day to welcome their heroes (Matilde Campodonico/AP) Packing the streets (Gustavo Garello/AP) People went up high to get the best view (Mario De Fina/AP) And some went higher still (Mario De Fina/AP) Many got a glimpse of the World Cup trophy (Natacha Pisarenko/AP) Messi, Di Maria and Otamendi were still enjoying the celebrations (Natacha Pisarenko/AP) And so was boss Scaloni (Natacha Pisarenko/AP) Already a subscriber? 